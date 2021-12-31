OCO Capital Partners, L.P. Buys CURO Group Holdings Corp, Planet Fitness Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

New Purchases: PLNT, BFAM, CZR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CURO Group Holdings Corp, Planet Fitness Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OCO Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, OCO Capital Partners, L.P. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(ATH) - 1,000,000 shares, 44.66% of the total portfolio. CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) - 3,000,000 shares, 25.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.83% Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 1,075,000 shares, 23.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 40,000 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) - 28,000 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. New Position

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36. The stock is now traded at around $131.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.