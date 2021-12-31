OCO Capital Partners, L.P. Buys CURO Group Holdings Corp, Planet Fitness Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

For the details of OCO Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oco+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OCO Capital Partners, L.P.
- (ATH) - 1,000,000 shares, 44.66% of the total portfolio.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) - 3,000,000 shares, 25.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.83%
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 1,075,000 shares, 23.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 40,000 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) - 28,000 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
OCO Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
OCO Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36. The stock is now traded at around $131.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
OCO Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO)
OCO Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
