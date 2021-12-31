Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys Dominion Energy Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: ABNB, EFA,

Sydney, C3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dominion Energy Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Walmart Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Starbucks Corp, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Magellan Asset Management Ltd owns 117 stocks with a total value of $39.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,283,772 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.75% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 4,226,202 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 868,612 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.43% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 19,041,984 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.32% Visa Inc (V) - 10,159,204 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.23%

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 87.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,445,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 94.01%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 628,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 458.54%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2530.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 92.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 147,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 77.24%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in SJW Group by 59.04%. The purchase prices were between $65.92 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $69.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 29,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.