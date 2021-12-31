Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC Buys Zoetis Inc, Lowe's Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: LOW, TMO, TSLA, VYM, AMD, ABBV, PFE, UPS, ANTM, CRM, AZO, NVO, VTV, VGIT, LQD, VO, EFA, IWS, MGV, TLT, VGSH, VONV, VTWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zoetis Inc, Lowe's Inc, Abbott Laboratories, S&P Global Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Global Payments Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 191,947 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,812 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 138,730 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 35,136 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Visa Inc (V) - 57,917 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $225.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 11,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $566.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $860.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 83.02%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $198.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 27,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 51.68%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $125.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 34,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 169.51%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $387.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $509.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3883.33%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 69.05%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $172.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.