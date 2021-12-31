Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Roblox Corp, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, The AZEK Co Inc, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: RBLX, ZWS, AZEK, PANW, FTNT, MGM, FWONK, KRTX, BROS, FND, RAPT, CFLT, RIVN, ANET, HCP, CNC, RMO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, The AZEK Co Inc, TaskUs Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Upstart Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Block Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atika Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Atika Capital Management LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,500 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 7,000 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 135,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,900 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.12% Calix Inc (CALX) - 432,900 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.03%

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 277,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 760,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $510.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $310.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 240,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 305.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $32.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 391,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 196.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 533,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Clearfield Inc by 80.52%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $84.42, with an estimated average price of $63.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 346,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 245.00%. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $236.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Calix Inc by 44.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 432,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Enovix Corp by 56.73%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,019,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.