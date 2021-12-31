Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Roblox Corp, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, The AZEK Co Inc, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: RBLX, ZWS, AZEK, PANW, FTNT, MGM, FWONK, KRTX, BROS, FND, RAPT, CFLT, RIVN, ANET, HCP, CNC, RMO,
- Added Positions: TASK, FCX, CLFD, BILL, CALX, ENVX, COTY, ZI, PI, TEAM, NVDA, TPX, DCBO, MLM, XBI, J, S, S, DXCM, NFLX, ASAN, SWAV,
- Reduced Positions: UPST, AMZN, CVNA, GOOG, HUBS, MDB, DHR, ARVN, CF, ABNB, SHOP, JBI, JBI, ENPH, PCOR, INSP, ZLAB, AVID, EPAM, GLOB, ARGX, RGEN, HZNP, NET, GDYN, ACHC, PODD,
- Sold Out: DOCU, IWM, SQ, RRX, FB, Z, ROKU, MELI, PRTA, XLRN, ALNY, ADBE, FIVE, ARNA, GH, BECN, RH, MS, NTRA, NTLA, OKTA, EXAS, CHWY, TWLO, CHKP, FSLY, COUP, DISH, SONO, ULCC, RARE, BBIO, ONON, SNOW, IGIC, MXCT, FRSH, FRSH, DICE, FUBO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Atika Capital Management LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,500 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 7,000 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 135,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,900 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.12%
- Calix Inc (CALX) - 432,900 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.03%
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 277,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 760,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $510.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $310.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 240,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 305.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $32.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 391,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 196.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 533,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clearfield Inc (CLFD)
Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Clearfield Inc by 80.52%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $84.42, with an estimated average price of $63.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 346,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 245.00%. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $236.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Calix Inc (CALX)
Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Calix Inc by 44.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 432,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enovix Corp (ENVX)
Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Enovix Corp by 56.73%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,019,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.
