Horizon Investment Services, LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Sells MDU Resources Group Inc, Garmin, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

- New Purchases: ON, AOSL, NMRK, KNX, UHAL, DIOD, HD, NI, R, SHYF, ETR, POR, XOM,
- Added Positions: QCOM, MATX, NFG, LKQ, ONTO, CB, ATKR, WCC, MGK, MSFT, IWB, DHR, LH, DGRO, ICLR, VEA, MGV, JBL, IJR, IWP, SBNY, JPM, UCTT, VOE, VTV, SCZ, SPY, SCHD, VZ, V, EXLS, OTTR, UGI, OGE, EXP, VBK, ATO, AMZN, MO, VUG, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: MDU, GRMN, CRL, CMCSA, AMKR, GNRC, QRVO, ALLY, CRAI, MYRG, BND, VCSH, AN, VCIT, ADBE, LEN.B, FDX, BP, SFBS, DIS, TGT, ABBV, WSM, LQD, VNQ, VYM, FFWM,
- Sold Out: PEG, PATK, MHO, DTE, BA,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 156,552 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,622 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 13,047 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,191 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 50,825 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 24,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02. The stock is now traded at around $571.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diodes Inc (DIOD)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Diodes Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $112.42, with an estimated average price of $101.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 167.79%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $164.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 21,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Matson Inc (MATX)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Matson Inc by 273.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in National Fuel Gas Co by 197.57%. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 66,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 113.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $87.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36.Sold Out: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $73.88 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $80.46.Sold Out: M/I Homes Inc (MHO)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in M/I Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $59.83.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Horizon Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.
