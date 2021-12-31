Horizon Investment Services, LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Sells MDU Resources Group Inc, Garmin, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

New Purchases: ON, AOSL, NMRK, KNX, UHAL, DIOD, HD, NI, R, SHYF, ETR, POR, XOM,

ON, AOSL, NMRK, KNX, UHAL, DIOD, HD, NI, R, SHYF, ETR, POR, XOM, Added Positions: QCOM, MATX, NFG, LKQ, ONTO, CB, ATKR, WCC, MGK, MSFT, IWB, DHR, LH, DGRO, ICLR, VEA, MGV, JBL, IJR, IWP, SBNY, JPM, UCTT, VOE, VTV, SCZ, SPY, SCHD, VZ, V, EXLS, OTTR, UGI, OGE, EXP, VBK, ATO, AMZN, MO, VUG, VWO,

QCOM, MATX, NFG, LKQ, ONTO, CB, ATKR, WCC, MGK, MSFT, IWB, DHR, LH, DGRO, ICLR, VEA, MGV, JBL, IJR, IWP, SBNY, JPM, UCTT, VOE, VTV, SCZ, SPY, SCHD, VZ, V, EXLS, OTTR, UGI, OGE, EXP, VBK, ATO, AMZN, MO, VUG, VWO, Reduced Positions: MDU, GRMN, CRL, CMCSA, AMKR, GNRC, QRVO, ALLY, CRAI, MYRG, BND, VCSH, AN, VCIT, ADBE, LEN.B, FDX, BP, SFBS, DIS, TGT, ABBV, WSM, LQD, VNQ, VYM, FFWM,

MDU, GRMN, CRL, CMCSA, AMKR, GNRC, QRVO, ALLY, CRAI, MYRG, BND, VCSH, AN, VCIT, ADBE, LEN.B, FDX, BP, SFBS, DIS, TGT, ABBV, WSM, LQD, VNQ, VYM, FFWM, Sold Out: PEG, PATK, MHO, DTE, BA,

Hammond, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Matson Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, sells MDU Resources Group Inc, Garmin, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Comcast Corp, Amkor Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Investment Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Horizon Investment Services, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horizon Investment Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horizon+investment+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 156,552 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,622 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 13,047 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,191 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 50,825 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%

Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 24,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02. The stock is now traded at around $571.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Diodes Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $112.42, with an estimated average price of $101.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 167.79%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $164.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 21,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Matson Inc by 273.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in National Fuel Gas Co by 197.57%. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 66,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 113.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $87.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $73.88 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $80.46.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in M/I Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4.

Horizon Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.