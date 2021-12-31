DCM Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells MetLife Inc, Qorvo Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc

New Purchases: UNP, ADP, BABA, ROK, MDT, TRV, MCK, MKC, NEE, SPB, PAYX, MLM, C, LYV, AAWW, COTY, ANTM, FAST, NSP, STZ, RY, VRSK, DHI, MRK, JCI, KNX, PXD, MTD, CB, ORLY, MSGS, DPZ, LSXMA, GGPI, ENB, TD, MO, VST, LBRDA, EBAY, CVX, IBKR, FWONK, DD, MDLZ, BZH, TCOM, J, EC, BK, XLNX, FISI, ICL, IBB, ARKX,

UNP, ADP, BABA, ROK, MDT, TRV, MCK, MKC, NEE, SPB, PAYX, MLM, C, LYV, AAWW, COTY, ANTM, FAST, NSP, STZ, RY, VRSK, DHI, MRK, JCI, KNX, PXD, MTD, CB, ORLY, MSGS, DPZ, LSXMA, GGPI, ENB, TD, MO, VST, LBRDA, EBAY, CVX, IBKR, FWONK, DD, MDLZ, BZH, TCOM, J, EC, BK, XLNX, FISI, ICL, IBB, ARKX, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, JPM, FB, LOW, CVS, GOOG, BAC, LBRDK, LSXMK, PYPL, RTX, BRK.B, PEP, AIG, HD, MS, ORCL, ABBV, NFLX, WFC, GS, AXP, BA, TSLA, LEA, T, V, BLK, MPC, NKE, PFE, TEL, TMO, CSX, COP, UNH, AMD, LLY, CMCSA, PNC, AMAT, ZTS, BKNG, IDA, GIS, COST, DIS, USB, ABT, HGV, PRU, DHR, PG, WBA, ADI, AJG, FOXA, PBH, WMB, PNR, SHW, PSX, PSA, HZNP, NOW, CMA, MUSA, HCA, ABC, A, SOXX, AVGO, MCD, SHOP, CSL, OTIS, CARR, MA, AMP, ARCC, BTI, CSCO, NXPI, PFG, VHT,

AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, JPM, FB, LOW, CVS, GOOG, BAC, LBRDK, LSXMK, PYPL, RTX, BRK.B, PEP, AIG, HD, MS, ORCL, ABBV, NFLX, WFC, GS, AXP, BA, TSLA, LEA, T, V, BLK, MPC, NKE, PFE, TEL, TMO, CSX, COP, UNH, AMD, LLY, CMCSA, PNC, AMAT, ZTS, BKNG, IDA, GIS, COST, DIS, USB, ABT, HGV, PRU, DHR, PG, WBA, ADI, AJG, FOXA, PBH, WMB, PNR, SHW, PSX, PSA, HZNP, NOW, CMA, MUSA, HCA, ABC, A, SOXX, AVGO, MCD, SHOP, CSL, OTIS, CARR, MA, AMP, ARCC, BTI, CSCO, NXPI, PFG, VHT, Reduced Positions: SBUX, DFS, PM, PRFT, AMZN, ADBE, CCI, BBN, OXLC, GLDI, JEF, TSCO, VZ, HON, SMHB, USOI, SCHW, NVDA, X, CAT, RPAR, ORC, ISRG, JNJ, DE, ARKK, CRM, EXAS, WIRE, EOG, EEM, IRM, HLIO, ARKQ, ARKW, INTU, ALB, PFFL, ARKG, ARKF, F, XFLT, AA, TIP, DRI, BIOL, URI, MCO, KLAC, VCR, GPRE, O, SPGI,

SBUX, DFS, PM, PRFT, AMZN, ADBE, CCI, BBN, OXLC, GLDI, JEF, TSCO, VZ, HON, SMHB, USOI, SCHW, NVDA, X, CAT, RPAR, ORC, ISRG, JNJ, DE, ARKK, CRM, EXAS, WIRE, EOG, EEM, IRM, HLIO, ARKQ, ARKW, INTU, ALB, PFFL, ARKG, ARKF, F, XFLT, AA, TIP, DRI, BIOL, URI, MCO, KLAC, VCR, GPRE, O, SPGI, Sold Out: MET, QRVO, IPG, VEEV, CERN, OC, HSIC, NWSA, TXN, UHS, DOW, GTN, QCOM, GLW, LUV, GLD, RIOT, MRNA, CVLT, KW, CCD, BMY, INTC, ZD, NOC, BFK, PLTR, CNSL, MUFG, NVAX, NZF, KMI, NGVT, BNTX, FTGC, MGA, TAK, ORCC, CIBR, WMT, SQM, PCI, AZN, VIAC, HMC, JOUT, MRVL, MEI, TRP, SMFG, GM, PPG, PLUG, REGN, CLM, PAVE, TAN, CCL, HSTM, IBM, NVG, HNDL, HYMB, JETS, SLV, ADSK, DHT, VMW, DFEB, WFH, DX, NID, EWX, ROBO, TBT, CRF, BKCC, LADR, DWX, HACK, IFV, PSK, NYMT, GEVO, DNOV, RDVY, WDIV, XITK, IDRA, CLNE, CCSI, CWB, DSX, DBVT, GERM, MJ, SPEM, XYLG, REML, UBOT, XYLD, AREC, EMQQ, FEU, FV, IWM, ONOF, DRIV, GREK, GXG, HOMZ, QYLD, TDIV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms Inc, sells MetLife Inc, Qorvo Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Starbucks Corp, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DCM Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, DCM Advisors, LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DCM Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dcm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,995 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,562 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,473 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.25% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 28,306 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.34% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 173,212 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.90%

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $203.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $268.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 168,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 78,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 74.25%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2685.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 4,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 92.66%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $153.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 47,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 28,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 138.67%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $225.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 15,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $90.8.