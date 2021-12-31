Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

DCM Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells MetLife Inc, Qorvo Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company DCM Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms Inc, sells MetLife Inc, Qorvo Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Starbucks Corp, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DCM Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, DCM Advisors, LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DCM Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dcm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DCM Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,995 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,562 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.62%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,473 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.25%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 28,306 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.34%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 173,212 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.90%
New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $203.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $268.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 168,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 78,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 74.25%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2685.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 4,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 92.66%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $153.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 47,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 28,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 138.67%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $225.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 15,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $90.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of DCM Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. DCM Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DCM Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DCM Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DCM Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus