Blueshift Asset Management, LLC Buys HubSpot Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Kroger Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys HubSpot Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Dollar General Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Deckers Outdoor Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Kroger Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Global Payments Inc, Fortive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blueshift Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Blueshift Asset Management, LLC owns 797 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blueshift Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blueshift+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CarMax Inc (KMX) - 120,069 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.18% HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 19,863 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,899 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.42% Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) - 1,855,060 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6428.91% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 113,707 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.67%

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $544.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 19,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $200.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 43,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 43,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 147,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43. The stock is now traded at around $534.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $222.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 28,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc by 6428.91%. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $6.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,855,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 2954.30%. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $304.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 3609.32%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 477,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 4804.50%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $122.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 47,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 72.18%. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 120,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 467.27%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 45,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.