APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sells Federal Realty Investment Trust, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

- New Purchases: PEB,
- Added Positions: O, EQIX, EQR, COLD, SPG, BXP, LSI, PK, PEAK, CUZ, JBGS,
- Reduced Positions: ARE, PLD, KRC, SBRA, WPC, ADC, SUI, INVH, FYBR, UDR, ESS, ROIC, VICI, TRNO, RHP, ACC, UE, NTST,
- Sold Out: FRT, HST, REXR, ONL,
For the details of APG Asset Management US Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apg+asset+management+us+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of APG Asset Management US Inc.
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 20,415,800 shares, 18.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 10,017,000 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 6,323,900 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 1,519,800 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 12,523,000 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,723,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,898,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9.Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68.Sold Out: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48.
