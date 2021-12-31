APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sells Federal Realty Investment Trust, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

New Purchases: PEB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells Federal Realty Investment Trust, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Agree Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APG Asset Management US Inc.. As of 2021Q4, APG Asset Management US Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $18.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 20,415,800 shares, 18.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 10,017,000 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 6,323,900 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 1,519,800 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76% Equity Residential (EQR) - 12,523,000 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%

APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,723,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,898,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68.

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48.