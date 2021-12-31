Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Carmignac Gestion Buys Danaher Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Block Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

2 hours ago
Paris, I0, based Investment company Carmignac Gestion (Current Portfolio) buys Danaher Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Pfizer Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Block Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmignac Gestion. As of 2021Q4, Carmignac Gestion owns 123 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Carmignac Gestion
  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 11,614,651 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.35%
  2. JD.com Inc (JD) - 6,848,549 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 142,242 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,061,390 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.59%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,050,630 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.24%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,935,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $235.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 313,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $235.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 221,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $860.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 30,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 582,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 513,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1043.88%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 678,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 48.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 11,614,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 98.87%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $510.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 499,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1091.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 187,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,061,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in New York Times Co by 131.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,435,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.



