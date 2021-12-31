Carmignac Gestion Buys Danaher Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Block Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: PFE, LLY, STZ, TSLA, XPEV, S, S, SNAP, AVDX, DELL, NTRA, SDGR, CL, CHD, PG, BF.B, NIO, RIVN, CSCO, TDCX, NOV, SG,

Paris, I0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Pfizer Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Block Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmignac Gestion. As of 2021Q4, Carmignac Gestion owns 123 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 11,614,651 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.35% JD.com Inc (JD) - 6,848,549 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 142,242 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,061,390 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,050,630 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.24%

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,935,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $235.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 313,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $235.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 221,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $860.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 30,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 582,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 513,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1043.88%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 678,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 48.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 11,614,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 98.87%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $510.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 499,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1091.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 187,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,061,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in New York Times Co by 131.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,435,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.