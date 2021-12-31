Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Microsoft Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Apple Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: SCHW, TSCO, HD, FAST, ANET, STX, MCD, AME, HUBS, CRWD, UBER, OKTA, NXPI, MCHP, AVGO, GWW, CALX, SIVB, GLOB, BJ, CWH, RRR, IMGN, BKI, EVH, GIII, SRPT, SYNA, EXLS, SNA, ACI, LAD, BPMC, CFLT, MSP, IONS, IAA, UCTT, SHOO, SKY, EVRI, DIOD, DVAX, KSS, BOX, VCRA, PERI, PLCE, VRNS, BIGC, COUP, MNDY, WOLF, PRFT, WK, PUBM, VERI, ALEC, EFG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Microsoft Corp, Tractor Supply Co, The Home Depot Inc, Arista Networks Inc, sells Apple Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Best Buy Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,793 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.79% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 35,337 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.55% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 26,591 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 497,000 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 8,171 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. New Position

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 26,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $219.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 8,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 29,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 13,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 16,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 296.79%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 7,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 197.55%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 35,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1566.93%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $440.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 44,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $82.04 and $142, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $71.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 15,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.