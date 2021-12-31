Botty Investors LLC Buys Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc

New Purchases: RXRX, S, S, GRAB, NAUT, HOOD, CFLT, DASH, AMPL, KIE, CPNG, AFRM, MQ, NEWR, ABNB, DM, RLX, ZY,

RXRX, S, S, GRAB, NAUT, HOOD, CFLT, DASH, AMPL, KIE, CPNG, AFRM, MQ, NEWR, ABNB, DM, RLX, ZY, Added Positions: BABA, INTU, RGNX, RBLX, NIU, MSOS,

BABA, INTU, RGNX, RBLX, NIU, MSOS, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AGNC, NLY, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, MMP, ET, EPD, V, TMO, DIS, XOM, CSCO, MMM, BTI, GBT, BAC, ATVI, ATXS,

GOOGL, AGNC, NLY, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, MMP, ET, EPD, V, TMO, DIS, XOM, CSCO, MMM, BTI, GBT, BAC, ATVI, ATXS, Sold Out: FB, NVDA, TSLA, RTLR, JNJ, UNH, PG, MA, MRK, JPM, LLY, HD, ASML, PYPL, ADBE, NFLX, ABT, CMCSA, CRM, COST, WMT, RDS.A, QCOM, PEP, NOW, MS, BRK.B, NKE, KEYS, VZ, MCD, LOW, NVS, NVO, SBUX, BMY, DHR, RY, TXN, INFO, AZN, TM, SONY, AVGO, PFE, ODFL, ABBV, KO, SHOP, INTC, IDXX, GOOG, AMGN, ING, PM, WMB, TROW, MUFG, MDT, SMFG, NMR, SAN, LYG, ERIC, CVE, BBVA, TEF, AEG,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Botty Investors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Botty Investors LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Botty Investors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/botty+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,138 shares, 26.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,327 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94% Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) - 1,255,430 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. New Position La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) - 466,746 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. SentinelOne Inc (S) - 224,890 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 1,255,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 224,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,057,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $5.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,449,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 406,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 198.85%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $535.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Rattler Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $11.42.

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.