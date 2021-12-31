Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Botty Investors LLC Buys Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc

2 hours ago
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Botty Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Botty Investors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Botty Investors LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Botty Investors LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,138 shares, 26.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.97%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,327 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%
  3. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) - 1,255,430 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) - 466,746 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
  5. SentinelOne Inc (S) - 224,890 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 1,255,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 224,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,057,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT)

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $5.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,449,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 406,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 198.85%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $535.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Sold Out: Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Rattler Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $11.42.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.



Author's Avatar
