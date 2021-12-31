Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells , Bank of America Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capitolis Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells , Bank of America Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, , Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capitolis Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capitolis Advisors LLC owns 539 stocks with a total value of $16.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capitolis Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capitolis+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capitolis Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,927,776 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.15%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,296,101 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.85%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 260,045 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.00%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 159,333 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.16%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,307,647 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.01%
New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,330,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 777,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,509,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $509.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 151,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 815,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 68.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 6,927,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 3,296,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 63.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3065.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 260,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 223.01%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,307,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 546.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,813,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 937.89%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 493,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: (VER)

Capitolis Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Capitolis Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: (PPD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capitolis Advisors LLC.

