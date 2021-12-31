Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells , Bank of America Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc

New Purchases: FXI, WFC, WMT, XOM, COST, WELL, O, CVX, XLNX, VZ, CAR, F, EXPE, WH, WMB, WTW, AON, TRV, DASH, PLTR, CCL, EL, VTR, WBA, WYNN, BA, PAYX, CZR, EXPD, TDY, WY, AGNC, AFL, FFIV, NEE, ANET, KEYS, APH, CHD, FAF, TSLA, INVH, CLX, JNPR, KRC, DGX, SPG, UDR, BAX, HAS, TRMB, OLED, YUM, FSLR, ZS, DOX, AZPN, HSY, IP, SLB, WRB, WAL, ZBRA, LEA, ZNGA, VEEV, HUBS, VST, AOS, Y, BC, ICUI, SJM, JKHY, LII, MAN, NYT, TTC, UTHR, WPC, WST, EVR, OC, BR, TDC, NXPI, ENPH, TDOC, PSTG, CRWD, SRPT, ABMD, AMED, UHAL, WTRG, BLK, CMS, CHDN, CLH, CGNX, COP, XRAY, DECK, DE, EXP, HUBB, LYV, NXST, NDSN, NTRS, OLN, OSK, PII, PFG, PEG, RYN, RS, RSG, WRK, SLM, SGEN, SCI, SRCL, STE, SYK, TFX, TER, TSCO, UAA, PAG, MTN, WM, WLK, WEC, ZBH, IBKR, ACM, CHTR, PRI, CPRI, WDAY, ZTS, SAIC, PCTY, ATUS, NVT, ESTC, STNE, FOXA, PINS, ZM, AMCR, NCNO, ONL, WAT, ZION, PLTK,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, MU, HD, GOOGL, LRCX, PYPL, ACWI, PG, GOOG, KWEB, KLAC, FIS, PEP, TMO, MDLZ, CRM, GS, DIS, KO, PM, MPC, SCHW, BKNG, ANTM, UBER, MSCI, MCO, CSCO, MO, HUM, MTG, CONE, DHR, INTC, ADP, NKE, NOW, AMT, APD, AMAT, NUAN, DRI, INTU, NVDA, CB, BRK.B, CMCSA, MMC, MCK, AMD, AIG, AVB, CAT, CTAS, ELS, MRVL, NVR, NUE, FRC, NRZ, AA, ALL, EXR, KIM, HCA, QRVO, MRNA, ABT, AMGN, MS, MSI, UAL, SYF, TEAM, DOW, MMM, CAG, PACW, LHX, IDXX, JNJ, MORN, PFE, TXT, USB, MASI, AAL, NLY, CACI, CERN, GLW, LLY, FDS, FR, MPWR, ODFL, PPG, QGEN, AXON, TSN, ABBV, BRX, PAYC, TWLO, AGCO, ACC, AXP, ADM, TFC, BXP, BMY, CSX, CVS, CAH, CUZ, CW, EW, ENTG, GE, GILD, MNST, HON, IDA, LH, LOW, MDT, MRK, PNC, RGLD, SEE, SBUX, CUBE, UNP, UPS, RTX, STWD, GM, FLT, HII, CG, JHG, TW, DRE, BEN, UPST, Reduced Positions: BAC, ISRG, ADBE, MCHP, UNH, NFLX, BABA, TXN, CPT, PBCT, JPM, EEM, PLD, CCI, TGT, PGR, SBAC, CTRA, QCOM, NNN, LEN, CME, COF, ARE, STLD, SWKS, EQIX, OHI, BK, FNF, MCD, GRUB, RE, RF, LAZ, DEI, AMP, ALGN, TPR, NDAQ, FOX, REXR, DFS, L, GL, DLTR, TJX, PEAK, JEF, LNC, EQR, IVZ, NWL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells , Bank of America Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, , Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capitolis Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capitolis Advisors LLC owns 539 stocks with a total value of $16.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capitolis Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capitolis+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,927,776 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,296,101 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 260,045 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 159,333 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.16% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,307,647 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.01%

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,330,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 777,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,509,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $509.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 151,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 815,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 68.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 6,927,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 3,296,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 63.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3065.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 260,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 223.01%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,307,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 546.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,813,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 937.89%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 493,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capitolis Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Capitolis Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65.