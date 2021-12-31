Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Tricon Residential Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Shaw Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ISHARES TRUST

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Scotia Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tricon Residential Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Accenture PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Shaw Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ISHARES TRUST, Novartis AG, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scotia Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Scotia Capital Inc. owns 869 stocks with a total value of $15.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scotia+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.
  1. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 11,786,841 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 7,558,005 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 9,592,313 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,239,421 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,606,438 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,541,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $40.96, with an estimated average price of $30.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 160,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 155,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $62.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 52,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 72,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1321.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,778,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $329.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 155,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 235,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 997,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $473.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 69,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HEXO Corp (HEXO)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in HEXO Corp by 44664.28%. The purchase prices were between $0.7 and $1.94, with an estimated average price of $1.31. The stock is now traded at around $0.716800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,302,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.

Reduced: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 44.03%. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 618,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.09%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 202,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.21%. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 156,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Novartis AG (NVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 62.95%. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 69,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 46.22%. The sale prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 116,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 66.6%. The sale prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 44,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.. Also check out:

1. SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus