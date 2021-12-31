Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Tricon Residential Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Shaw Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: TCN, LAC, DBX, NVEI, FMS, AVB, AFRM, BACPL.PFD, O, ODFL, MRVL, MKSI, FLRN, HDEF, EA, DRE, CE, QYLD, SONO, STNE, BITF, VGFC, AQUA, NFGC, USCI, SE, MMAT, GXO, RIVN, ACWV, DIVO, DLS, DRIV, EFG, EFV, ESGU, EWH, FIVG, FXL, IAI, KBA, META, RIOT, YELL, BTI, CTRA, CDNS, CDE, EXR, GFI, IMMR, KBH, MRO, MCO, OXY, OLN, PAAS, SWK, TRX, OR, SANG, PERI, IESC, WRN, SQM, AG, WFCPL.PFD, THTX, TMDI, POST, FANG, RH, COTY, ANET,
- Added Positions: RY, AMZN, V, QSR, BCE, CP, TD, TU, ACN, PYPL, BAM, MFC, ADBE, CMCSA, HON, TRP, FTS, HEXO, F, GOOGL, JPM, MSFT, BKNG, RCI, CRM, BIP, AQN, UBER, BEPC, VTIP, PLD, ASML, AEM, AMT, ENB, FDX, JNJ, SLF, TMO, UNH, DIS, SHOP, SPY, BMO, CM, CNQ, CSCO, MGA, MDT, NVDA, TSM, AVGO, TSLA, MPC, ABBV, ACWI, IDV, IEFA, JETS, QQQ, ABB, CCJ, COST, DHR, IMO, LOW, MS, NFLX, QCOM, TRI, USB, UNP, WMT, MA, GOOG, BIPC, ABNB, BOND, IVW, JEPI, MCHI, QQQM, SMH, VOX, AIG, AMGN, AZN, AVA, BA, BMY, CAT, CVX, C, COP, DVN, ERF, XOM, FISV, IT, GS, INTU, LH, MMC, MCD, NKE, PENN, PHG, PG, PWR, ROL, RCL, SIVB, SLB, STN, SBUX, RTX, VRTX, WCN, TECK, HBM, CPG, FTNT, CVE, GM, PDI, NOW, ZTS, SQ, TWLO, DOW, AGG, ANGL, DIV, EWJ, IEF, IEMG, IHAK, ITA, IVE, IXG, IXJ, IXUS, JPST, KWEB, MTUM, PHB, SHYG, SPHB, USMV, VOO, VWO, XLF, XME, AGCO, ATVI, ALB, AEP, AU, ADM, AZO, ADSK, BLL, BK, BAX, CAE, VIAC, FUN, SCHW, KO, CL, VALE, ABEV, CAG, ED, CWCO, CS, CMI, DSGX, DPZ, EOG, EW, EMR, OVV, EXPE, FMC, NEE, FAST, BEN, GME, GPN, GT, HRB, HDB, HSBC, LHX, HOLX, IBN, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, TRQ, J, KR, LANC, LEG, LEN, BBWI, LMT, MGM, MAR, MKC, SPGI, MED, MU, MT, TAP, NICE, NDAQ, NTAP, NYCB, NSC, NOC, PCAR, PNC, PPL, PKG, LIN, PHM, RELX, REGN, BB, RBA, SPG, SWKS, SONY, LUV, TJX, TTWO, TEVA, TXN, TOL, TAC, UAA, UNM, WFC, WMB, YUM, HIVE, USAS, CEF, DNP, GAB, BRW, PFN, SEVN, FSLR, EIG, TMUS, DNN, THM, VMW, MELI, AWK, MSCI, AGI, CIXX, CLRB, GSV, PM, DISCK, ABST, DG, GNRC, JKS, LYB, FRC, KMI, HCA, FURY, KOR, KOR, SAND, SII, PYR, ENPH, NBHC, NXE, PINC, TWTR, CHGG, DRTT, CGC, JD, OGI, VIRT, RPD, SILV, CWH, ROKU, MDB, AKU, ONDS, KERN, NIO, ESTC, PINS, AMCR, DDOG, DCBO, EGLX, CPZ, MNMD, OTIS, FTRP, RBLX, TIXT, PLBY, OUST, COIN, ME, BNDX, CEFS, CEMB, CIBR, CRAK, DBC, DGRO, DIA, DVY, EEM, EMGF, ESPO, EWC, EWU, EZU, FDN, FXI, GDX, GLD, GLDM, GOVT, GRID, HACK, HAWX, HDV, HYEM, HYG, IBB, ICLN, IEV, IGF, IGM, IGV, IHF, IHI, IJH, IPAY, ITB, IVV, IWM, IWN, IWV, IXC, IYC, IYG, IYR, IYT, LIT, LQD, LQDH, NUSI, OIH, PAWZ, PDP, PFFD, PPLT, PRF, PXF, QCLN, QUAL, REET, ROBO, RSP, RXI, SGDM, SGOL, SHV, SLQD, SOXX, SPDW, SPTI, SRLN, TAN, TIP, VEA, VGSH, VHT, VLUE, VNM, VO, VOT, VTI, VTWO, VYM, WIP, XBI, XLB, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLRE, XLY, XOP,
- Reduced Positions: SJR, BABA, IGSB, NVS, BDX, WFG, NTR, VZ, T, SPLV, NEM, NUE, SU, UL, FB, BIL, VCSH, XLU, ABT, BAC, BRK.B, COF, CI, STZ, IBM, MET, NVAX, RIO, SYY, UAL, PBA, YUMC, MRNA, ARKK, EMB, BLDP, GOLD, CBRE, GIB, CVS, CHD, CLF, DE, FCX, GE, GIS, MTCH, INTC, ISRG, SJM, JCI, K, LVS, MEOH, PFE, PGR, RDS.A, VOD, WBA, WM, SPE, BX, DFS, FSM, BUD, NXPI, APTV, NCLH, EQX, KEYS, CRWD, LSPD, NET, GFL, PSFE, ACWX, ASHR, IAU, IYJ, KRE, USIG, MMM, AMD, AFL, ALGN, ALL, DOX, AXP, APH, IVZ, ADI, AON, ARWR, AJG, ADP, BHP, BP, BIDU, SAN, BF.B, BG, CF, CPB, CAH, CCL, CHKP, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, GLW, CCI, DHI, DLR, DLTR, D, DD, DUK, ETN, ECL, LLY, EQIX, ELS, ERIC, EL, EXC, GD, GIL, GILD, HSIC, HRL, INFO, ING, IMGN, IHG, ICE, IRM, KLAC, KMB, KGC, LRCX, LYG, MCK, MTD, VTRS, NGD, NWL, NOK, ORLY, ORCL, PPG, PH, PXD, PRU, DGX, RHI, ROP, SAP, SNY, XPO, WPM, SO, ENVB, SYK, STKL, SNPS, TGT, TER, TXT, TM, URI, UHS, VLO, VRSN, WTS, ANTM, XRX, AUY, EBAY, RDS.B, CSIQ, DAL, ULTA, NEPT, MKC.V, TFII, BRCN, KL, VRSK, VEON, PHYS, BAH, SAVE, IMV, XYL, PSX, BERY, HASI, DOOO, GRP.U, OGS, SYF, XENE, TLRY, TLRY, CWBR, NVTA, SEDG, KHC, RACE, VEV, CRON, TTD, NTNX, IIPR, IR, DOCU, BYND, SPT, CARR, FOUR, DKNG, SNOW, PLTR, LEV, ABCL, BAMR, UP, ARKF, ARKQ, BATT, BBH, BND, COPX, CWI, DBB, DES, DGRW, DWAS, DXJ, EFAV, EWZ, FEZ, FLQL, FLTR, HEDJ, HEWJ, IAT, IGHG, IGOV, IJR, INDS, IUSV, IWF, IWR, IWY, IXN, IYF, IYM, IYW, IYY, JKD, KRBN, KXI, MBB, MDY, MINT, MOO, NOBL, OEF, PAVE, PFF, PGX, PKW, QQQJ, SCHG, SCHM, SDY, SLV, SPIB, VB, VEU, VGK, VIG, VIGI, VIS, VONG, VTV, XLC, XLK, XLV,
- Sold Out: CDW, EXAS, NWSA, FL, RUN, WST, CMG, STNG, PCI, HUBS, TDOC, CPRI, EDIT, AA, DELL, KD, GSY, PRFZ, MHK, DKS, FVRR, TEAM, FLS, FLGT, ORLA, UPWK, DXCM, ZM, HAS, DPRO, VLDR, DM, OGN, TPR, EXI, FALN, CIEN, CRL, BYD, WYNN, ZION, GL, EFR, BBL, LGO, IRDM, STRA, AMRS, BNED, LOOP, SKM, CONE, RCII, OMC, OMF, KSU, TREX,
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 11,786,841 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 7,558,005 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 9,592,313 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,239,421 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,606,438 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,541,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $40.96, with an estimated average price of $30.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 160,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 155,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $62.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 52,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 72,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1321.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,778,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $329.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 155,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 235,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 997,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $473.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 69,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HEXO Corp (HEXO)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in HEXO Corp by 44664.28%. The purchase prices were between $0.7 and $1.94, with an estimated average price of $1.31. The stock is now traded at around $0.716800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,302,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81.Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.Reduced: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 44.03%. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 618,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.09%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 202,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.21%. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 156,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Novartis AG (NVS)
Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 62.95%. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 69,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 46.22%. The sale prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 116,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 66.6%. The sale prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 44,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.
