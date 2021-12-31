Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Union Pacific Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Becton, Dickinson and Co, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: PLD, ADP, GIL, MKTX, MMC, PAYX, ROP, SONY, SO, SBUX, CTVA, IYW,
- Added Positions: CNQ, TU, QSR, OTEX, TMO, NKE, UNP, GIB, PEP, ADBE, ASML, CSCO, AEM, BIPC, FB, V, AQN, UPS, BLK, LH, MGA, SHOP, PG, C, GOLD, CL, KO, WM, TECK, CPG, SPGI, VRSK, MDLZ, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: TRP, RY, BEP, TD, CNI, MSFT, BAM, SJR, BMO, FNV, NTR, CP, COST, SU, MFC, WCN, TRI, BDX, JNJ, HD, AAPL, ENB, DIS, GOOGL, RTX, JPM, GOOG, CM, AMT, DD, FTS, MA, CAE, PBA, SLF, UNH, DOOO, APD, ACN, CMCSA, DE, DEO, WMT, SDY, AEP, BRK.B, CME, DSGX, GSK, WPM, VZ, ICE, LOW, MS, NVO, ORCL, BKNG, RBA, STN,
- Sold Out: GE, MET, IDV, ORLY, T, WFC, YUMC, AA, SILV,
These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA TRUST CO
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,131,618 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 649,601 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 886,776 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 694,351 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 354,265 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84. The stock is now traded at around $378.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $146.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $437.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 201.08%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $566.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 187.10%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 34.37%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 116.63%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $628.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 73.15%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $473.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.
