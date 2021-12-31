Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Union Pacific Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Becton, Dickinson and Co, General Electric Co

New Purchases: PLD, ADP, GIL, MKTX, MMC, PAYX, ROP, SONY, SO, SBUX, CTVA, IYW,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Union Pacific Corp, PepsiCo Inc, ASML Holding NV, Adobe Inc, sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Becton, Dickinson and Co, General Electric Co, MetLife Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co owns 143 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,131,618 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 649,601 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 886,776 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 694,351 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 354,265 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84. The stock is now traded at around $378.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $146.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $437.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 201.08%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $566.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 187.10%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 34.37%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 116.63%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $628.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 73.15%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $473.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.