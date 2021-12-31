Sargent Investment Group, LLC Buys General Electric Co, Ford Motor Co, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, International Business Machines Corp, Xerox Holdings Corp

New Purchases: VOO, CME, DEO, NUE, VFC, IQV, VTI, PHAS,

Added Positions: GE, F, DBRG, FSV, EXEL, BNL, TGT, ERII, ASPN, TEVA, MTNB, IRM, FDX, AKTS, ROBT, FINX, ATRS, DD, KMI, GLW, XOM, TTD, QCOM, JPM, CSCO, MITK, MDWD, HD, EMR, C, CAT, ABBV, PALI, SHOP, DIS, MCD, MDLZ, ABT, VNQ, CVS, COF, CGRN, COST, DHR, ICE, TJX, MAT, NKE, NVAX, ORCL, PFE, CRM, XBI, FXO, AY, STWD, ZBH, KO, BAC, AMGN,

Reduced Positions: IBM, CTSO, OLED, XRX, CDMO, PULS, PLTR, CARR, LPSN, AMZN, BRK.B, BX, GOOGL, CG, MSFT, SPPI, FV, WMT, LMBS, JNJ, DEA, GOOG, INTC, JPST, SQ, CNBS, CHRS, PYPL, FDL, RQI, FTGC, SBUX, ARCC, UBSI, V, SASR, PEP, BMY, FEX, FVD, COP, DE, IHIT, EPD, BAX, MRK, TSLX, TPVG, GM, TSLA, CDXC, IRDM, VZ, UTF, UPS, AMT, JMBS, IBB, BLK, CVX, CMCSA, MRNA, LLY, HON, PM, TSM,

Sold Out: FDN, GLDM, ICLN, FUTU, T, VIG, FISV, ITCI, SGOL, KD, RRD, MCF, BCS, ARDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Electric Co, Ford Motor Co, DigitalBridge Group Inc, FirstService Corp, Exelixis Inc, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, International Business Machines Corp, Xerox Holdings Corp, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sargent Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sargent Investment Group, LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,471 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 768,727 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34% First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 325,523 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 131,441 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) - 302,800 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $241.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $222.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $201.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 176.34%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 145,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 304.62%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 471,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,693,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in FirstService Corp by 185.11%. The purchase prices were between $178.95 and $202.08, with an estimated average price of $193.41. The stock is now traded at around $152.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 296,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 103,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.