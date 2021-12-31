Sargent Investment Group, LLC Buys General Electric Co, Ford Motor Co, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, International Business Machines Corp, Xerox Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: VOO, CME, DEO, NUE, VFC, IQV, VTI, PHAS,
- Added Positions: GE, F, DBRG, FSV, EXEL, BNL, TGT, ERII, ASPN, TEVA, MTNB, IRM, FDX, AKTS, ROBT, FINX, ATRS, DD, KMI, GLW, XOM, TTD, QCOM, JPM, CSCO, MITK, MDWD, HD, EMR, C, CAT, ABBV, PALI, SHOP, DIS, MCD, MDLZ, ABT, VNQ, CVS, COF, CGRN, COST, DHR, ICE, TJX, MAT, NKE, NVAX, ORCL, PFE, CRM, XBI, FXO, AY, STWD, ZBH, KO, BAC, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, CTSO, OLED, XRX, CDMO, PULS, PLTR, CARR, LPSN, AMZN, BRK.B, BX, GOOGL, CG, MSFT, SPPI, FV, WMT, LMBS, JNJ, DEA, GOOG, INTC, JPST, SQ, CNBS, CHRS, PYPL, FDL, RQI, FTGC, SBUX, ARCC, UBSI, V, SASR, PEP, BMY, FEX, FVD, COP, DE, IHIT, EPD, BAX, MRK, TSLX, TPVG, GM, TSLA, CDXC, IRDM, VZ, UTF, UPS, AMT, JMBS, IBB, BLK, CVX, CMCSA, MRNA, LLY, HON, PM, TSM,
- Sold Out: FDN, GLDM, ICLN, FUTU, T, VIG, FISV, ITCI, SGOL, KD, RRD, MCF, BCS, ARDX,
For the details of Sargent Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sargent+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sargent Investment Group, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,471 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 768,727 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
- First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 325,523 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 131,441 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) - 302,800 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 628 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $241.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $222.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $201.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 176.34%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 145,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 304.62%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 471,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,693,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FirstService Corp (FSV)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in FirstService Corp by 185.11%. The purchase prices were between $178.95 and $202.08, with an estimated average price of $193.41. The stock is now traded at around $152.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 296,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 103,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Sargent Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sargent Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sargent Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sargent Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sargent Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sargent Investment Group, LLC keeps buying