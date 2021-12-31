Newlight Partners LP Buys Laureate Education Inc, Sells Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc

Added Positions: LAUR,

LAUR, Reduced Positions: OWL, HRMY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Laureate Education Inc, sells Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newlight Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Newlight Partners LP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newlight Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newlight+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 40,509,640 shares, 74.21% of the total portfolio. Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 16,490,309 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.21% Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 6,505,811 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 900,824 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.61% Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 66,442 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 398.33%

Newlight Partners LP added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 398.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 66,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.