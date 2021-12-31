Brant Point Investment Management Llc Buys First Advantage Corp, Concentrix Corp, HireRight Holdings Corp, Sells MaxLinear Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, ArcBest Corp

- New Purchases: CNXC, HRT, WMG, THC, ZD, MIDD, AEO, PFGC, LFG, ZWS, PTLO,
- Added Positions: FA, DXC, NVT, DBX, WSM, RRX, XBI, VNT, CHDN, CR, MAS, OCDX, TITN, TPX, IMPX, VSTO, EVRI, STER,
- Reduced Positions: MXL, ARCB, LKQ, EAT, DRVN, WCC, ON, FLEX, EA, NVST, ICLR, ADI, NXPI, ODFL, FREE, ATVI, CPRI, BLMN, LPLA, GPN, CRTO, MIR, GDEN, APH, SEAS, ORLY, PYPL, EQH, VRT, AAWW, AVNT, PRPB, GOAC, CWST, TRMR, AVTR,
- Sold Out: FOUR, CMCO, CLVT, BOIL, GLW, PRI, ELY, JACK, GDOT, STZ, WOOF, FMAC, GPACU, BROS, FRSH, TMX, COOK, ONON, THRY,
These are the top 5 holdings of BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 300,000 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- First Advantage Corp (FA) - 723,643 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.84%
- ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 200,000 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.8%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 19,000 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
- Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 55,301 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35. The stock is now traded at around $200.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in HireRight Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 402,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 124,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 61,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Ziff Davis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $191.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Advantage Corp (FA)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in First Advantage Corp by 215.84%. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 723,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 110.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 90.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 229,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 248.88%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 70.89%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $154.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 42,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $155.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 62,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.Sold Out: Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $48.24.Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $95.21, with an estimated average price of $51.88.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.Sold Out: Primerica Inc (PRI)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Primerica Inc. The sale prices were between $143.1 and $177.14, with an estimated average price of $158.47.
