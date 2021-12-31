Brant Point Investment Management Llc Buys First Advantage Corp, Concentrix Corp, HireRight Holdings Corp, Sells MaxLinear Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, ArcBest Corp

New Purchases: CNXC, HRT, WMG, THC, ZD, MIDD, AEO, PFGC, LFG, ZWS, PTLO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Advantage Corp, Concentrix Corp, HireRight Holdings Corp, Warner Music Group Corp, Tenet Healthcare Corp, sells MaxLinear Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, ArcBest Corp, Columbus McKinnon Corp, LKQ Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brant Point Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Brant Point Investment Management Llc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $637 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 300,000 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% First Advantage Corp (FA) - 723,643 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.84% ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 200,000 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.8% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 19,000 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36% Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 55,301 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35. The stock is now traded at around $200.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in HireRight Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 402,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 124,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 61,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Ziff Davis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $191.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in First Advantage Corp by 215.84%. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 723,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 110.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 90.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 229,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 248.88%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 70.89%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $154.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 42,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $155.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 62,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $48.24.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $95.21, with an estimated average price of $51.88.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Primerica Inc. The sale prices were between $143.1 and $177.14, with an estimated average price of $158.47.