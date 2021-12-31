Bell Asset Management Ltd Buys YETI Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, The Toro Co, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Icon PLC, McDonald's Corp

Added Positions: YETI, V, TTC, CRL, EA, MA, AMED, AXP, POOL, ADBE, ORCL, HCA, KR, SPGI, SCI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys YETI Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, The Toro Co, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Icon PLC, McDonald's Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bell Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Bell Asset Management Ltd owns 55 stocks with a total value of $620 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,513 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,907 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,264 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 37,389 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.7% Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 116,344 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.04%

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 65.29%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 142,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 65,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Toro Co by 54.82%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69. The stock is now traded at around $96.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 92,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 48.60%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $330.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 116,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41.

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.