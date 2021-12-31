Bell Asset Management Ltd Buys YETI Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, The Toro Co, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Icon PLC, McDonald's Corp

- Added Positions: YETI, V, TTC, CRL, EA, MA, AMED, AXP, POOL, ADBE, ORCL, HCA, KR, SPGI, SCI,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, CERN, CHD, ANET, UNH, TSCO, COST, CBRE, MMC, ZTS, ZBRA, HD, LOW, FBHS, KEYS, HSY, PEP, EL,
- Sold Out: FB, ICLR, MCD, BKNG,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,513 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,907 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,264 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 37,389 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.7%
- Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 116,344 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.04%
Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 65.29%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 142,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 65,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Toro Co (TTC)
Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Toro Co by 54.82%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69. The stock is now traded at around $96.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 92,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 48.60%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $330.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 116,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.
