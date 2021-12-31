Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bell Asset Management Ltd Buys YETI Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, The Toro Co, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Icon PLC, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bell Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys YETI Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, The Toro Co, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Icon PLC, McDonald's Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bell Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Bell Asset Management Ltd owns 55 stocks with a total value of $620 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bell Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bell+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bell Asset Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,513 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,907 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,264 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 37,389 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.7%
  5. Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 116,344 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.04%
Added: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 65.29%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 142,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 65,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Toro Co (TTC)

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Toro Co by 54.82%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69. The stock is now traded at around $96.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 92,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 48.60%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $330.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 116,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bell Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Bell Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bell Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bell Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bell Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus