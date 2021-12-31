Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells FIGS Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Mandiant Inc, sells FIGS Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R. As of 2021Q4, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R owns 1826 stocks with a total value of $9.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 7,396,690 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18208.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,956,327 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 942,906 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,744 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% FIGS Inc (FIGS) - 4,941,121 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.81%

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,970,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in GreenSky Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $426.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 62,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18208.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 7,396,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1091.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 71,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 279.73%. The purchase prices were between $44.53 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $46.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 473,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 219,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.81%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 227,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 209.84%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 110,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.