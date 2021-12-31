Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells FIGS Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: MNDT, GSKY, MNTV, EPAM, BNTX, AA, HOOD, BFAC.U, EVE.U, MTVC.U, VOYA, BRKR, CIVI, CIVI, DLO, SITM, SQM, EMLDU, CPARU, ARNA, WWACU, KD, ARYE, ENTFU, IXAQU, CCSI, SLVM, MITA, MBSC.U, ONL, SEDA.U, CRECU, VHNAU, STET.U, BOCNU, BIOSU, APXIU, SCUA.U, HAIAU, XPDBU, DOUG, FRON, CARS, THRY, KRNT, NVEE, LEN.B, OPRX, BF.A, HRMY, FBRT, FBRT, CCV, COOL, TS, SPWR, CDMO, OHPAU, TETC, HYAC, HYAC, TR, WCC, POWL, SPR, UTAAU, PACI.U, BRD.U, EWC, ZINGU, BCYC, ARVL, XPAXU, FACT.U, COLIU, SWAG, VII, GOGN.U, FVRR, PHYT.U, SUAC.U, MNRL, AEAEU, MLAIU, SZZLU, TOACU, SHCAU, IQMDU, HORIU,
- Added Positions: IEMG, MELI, BABA, IGF, IJR, EA, IJH, NVMI, LFG, EPD, ET, TRGP, CVX, SE, BP, CTRA, CERN, LNG, DCP, DISH, AJRD, O, RRX, VNOM, FLOW, BKR, LTHM, HHR, GDX, ALB, CADE, CADE, CAMT, COLB, FOE, GPN, ILMN, INDB, CEQP, INTU, LEG, MMP, NKTR, NTCT, NEM, SWN, TDS, UCBI, WSFS, WMB, WEX, HBI, WU, EBS, TREE, KAR, FLT, VIPS, WES, ETRN, DTM, IEFA, IXC, DDD, EGHT, ARE, AMX, ECOL, AEP, AMWD, WTRG, ABG, AVA, ANIP, BKH, CAMP, CWT, CPE, CPT, CME, CLH, ENLC, DY, EOG, EGP, EIX, EGO, EXC, EXTR, FBNC, FR, BANC, FE, FBC, GEL, GTY, HDB, HAIN, WELL, HR, MTCH, IIVI, INFY, IFF, CSR, VIAV, JBLU, KT, KGC, KRG, LXP, LYV, LPSN, MPW, MRCY, MCHP, MYGN, NWE, OSK, PTEN, PENN, PKI, PETS, PXD, NXGN, PWR, RPT, RYN, RWT, RDS.A, SBCF, SRE, SMTC, SFNC, SCCO, SWX, LSI, SYNA, TECH, TGI, UGI, UBSI, UDR, NS, VTR, WDC, YPF, CENTA, TTGT, TWO, ARR, CFX, HCI, IVR, EFC, FN, WSR, SBRA, FRC, APTV, LPI, GMED, SRC, RH, CONE, RC, DOC, REXR, PAGP, TNDM, PCTY, DEA, GNL, KHC, PEN, MIME, FCPT, AGR, UA, TRHC, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, HCC, AM, KREF, SAFE, CDAY, EPRT, ARLO, INMD, PGNY, CTAQ, AMCIU, AMCIU,
- Reduced Positions: FIGS, SPY, GOOGL, GS, TRP, BXP, SPG, DOOO, FDS, SBNY, MOS, IXUS, VALE, COP, M, NUE, PNM, POWI, SEDG, DAVA, PICK, VICR, RDS.B, CSTM, COIN, ADM, BIDU, BAC, BF.B, CSX, ENB, FMC, LEN, LPX, PPL, RYAAY, UNP, WFC, KMI, MPLX, NEP, CTVA, CHK, MNDY, CB, AZZ, ANF, AYI, AAP, AEIS, HTH, AFL, MATX, MDRX, ALL, CRMT, AXP, AIG, AMP, AON, APOG, AIT, AMAT, ARW, AZPN, ASB, AIZ, AGO, AN, AZO, ACLS, BK, BANR, BBBY, BHE, BBY, BIG, BIIB, BLKB, EPAY, EAT, BRKL, BLDR, CF, CHRW, CCMP, COF, CAH, CRI, CAT, CVCO, CE, CAR, CENT, CPF, LUMN, FIS, CHKP, CHE, CI, C, CHCO, TPR, CMA, FIX, CNO, CNX, STZ, CORT, CW, DHI, DXPE, DAR, DVA, DE, DCOM, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, EXP, OVV, ECPG, WIRE, ENS, EQT, RE, FICO, FBP, FCF, FFBC, FHN, FLR, F, FSP, IT, GHL, HRB, HNI, HAFC, LHX, HIG, HVT, HTLD, HFWA, HPQ, HBAN, JBL, KBH, KEY, KSS, KFY, LZB, LRCX, LII, LNC, LOW, MHO, MTG, MGM, MRO, MAS, SPGI, MCK, MED, MTH, CASH, MET, MSTR, MHK, MS, MOV, NVR, HOPE, NTGR, NYCB, NEU, NSC, ORLY, ODP, ASGN, ORCL, OFG, PRK, PDCE, PLAB, PIPR, PRAA, PSMT, PFG, PFS, PRU, PHM, RRC, RNR, RNST, RUTH, SLM, SANM, SLB, STX, SNBR, SCI, SKY, SAH, SBSI, SPTN, TRV, SMP, STLD, TTMI, TGT, TPX, TNC, TER, TXT, TRMB, TRN, TUP, UMPQ, UEIC, UHS, USNA, VRTX, WNC, WAB, WAFD, WM, WERN, WY, WHR, WTW, WOR, ZION, ZUMZ, EBAY, IRBT, STAR, SENEA, L, CROX, PRG, PGTI, EVR, OC, FSLR, EIG, DFS, SATS, NFBK, LOPE, VRTS, PMT, VRSK, DG, BKU, HCA, MARA, MPC, HMST, FBHS, XYL, COOP, FRGI, CHUY, NBHC, FANG, TPH, TMHC, CDW, SFM, LGIH, EGRX, NAVI, CCS, VRTV, SYF, CDK, BSIG, ENVA, COLL, LITE, DFIN, JELD, GPMT, JBGS, BHF, QD, FOXA, RTLR, SI, ARNC, IMPX, FRSGU, NE, VSCO,
- Sold Out: KSU, XOP, ITUB, BAP, HRC, STMP, PSXP, QADA, MDLA, CADE, CADE, INOV, ENBL, RPAI, COR, EQNR, RAVN, UFS, MDP, MDP, CMO, IPVF.U, MOO, CPSR, VAL, APSG, PTOCU, COOLU, SVFC, ENFA, CCV.U, NAACU, ITHXU, CFVIU, SNII.U, ECHO, UBS, TNP, DSPG, DAKT, LYLT, IAG, XPDI, ATMR, ACTDU, IVC, TELL, MTRX, VPCBU, RGS, NCNA, HUGS.U, SCLEU, UAA, EBSB, VIIAU, HASI, CTAQU, AAOI, TMTS, AY,
These are the top 5 holdings of COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 7,396,690 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18208.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,956,327 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 942,906 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,744 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- FIGS Inc (FIGS) - 4,941,121 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.81%
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,970,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GreenSky Inc (GSKY)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in GreenSky Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $426.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Battery Future Acquisition Corp (BFAC.U)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 62,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18208.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 7,396,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1091.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 71,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 279.73%. The purchase prices were between $44.53 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $46.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 473,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 219,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.81%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 227,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 209.84%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 110,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07.Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62.Sold Out: (HRC)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (STMP)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.
