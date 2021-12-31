Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

1623 Capital LLC Buys FedEx Corp, PubMatic Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Asana Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, ironSource

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company 1623 Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, PubMatic Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Pinterest Inc, Visa Inc, sells Asana Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, ironSource, PTC Therapeutics Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1623 Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, 1623 Capital LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1623 Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1623+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 1623 Capital LLC
  1. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 55,500 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 19,000 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.
  3. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 40,000 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,400 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 97,000 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $232.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Quanterix Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $46.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Spire Global Inc (SPIR)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Spire Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5. The stock is now traded at around $3.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 162,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 66.03%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1091.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 171,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 312.00%. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 74.65%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 106,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Sold Out: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.

Sold Out: ironSource Ltd (IS)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in ironSource Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.8.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of 1623 Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. 1623 Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1623 Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1623 Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1623 Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus