1623 Capital LLC Buys FedEx Corp, PubMatic Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Asana Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, ironSource

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, PubMatic Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Pinterest Inc, Visa Inc, sells Asana Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, ironSource, PTC Therapeutics Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1623 Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, 1623 Capital LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dollar General Corp (DG) - 55,500 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 19,000 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 40,000 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,400 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 97,000 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $232.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Quanterix Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $46.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Spire Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5. The stock is now traded at around $3.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 162,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 66.03%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1091.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 171,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 312.00%. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 74.65%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 106,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in ironSource Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.8.

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.