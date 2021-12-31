Polen Capital Management Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, DocuSign Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Simulations Plus Inc

New Purchases: DOCU, WRBY, BIGC, FND, MYTE,

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, DocuSign Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Simulations Plus Inc, Etsy Inc, Aspen Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polen Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Polen Capital Management Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $59.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,473,347 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,595,228 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 10,442,770 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,163,241 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 22,551,358 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%

Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $122.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,738,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 323,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 303,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.46 and $143.31, with an estimated average price of $129.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3065.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,473,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 264.18%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $268.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 239,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 162.25%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1091.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 4408.50%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 577,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Globant SA by 112.08%. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $249.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 177,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Wingstop Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $151.48 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $167.68. The stock is now traded at around $153.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 156,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The sale prices were between $37.1 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $47.41.

Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $133.37 and $149.8, with an estimated average price of $141.14.

Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.