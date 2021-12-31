Polen Capital Management Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, DocuSign Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Simulations Plus Inc

- New Purchases: DOCU, WRBY, BIGC, FND, MYTE,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MA, V, PYPL, GOOG, ADSK, ABT, ALGN, CRM, ABNB, ZTS, NOW, GOOGL, IWF, ILMN, NFLX, ISRG, MSFT, MELI, UNH, NKE, GLOB, ACWX, IT, SBUX, MSCI, MEDP, HLI, TRUP, RVLV, WING, ALRM, APPF, PGNY, FOXF, AMN, DCT, OLO, BL, ACWI, YETI, EXPO, GSHD, AON, CDW, FTCH, TME, KARO, CATH, TPIF, TPLC, DAVA, ALTR, PAYC, PCTY, MBUU, RH, QLYS, YNDX, TYL, TREX, SAP, HELE, FICO, CPRT, ASML,
- Reduced Positions: FB, ADBE, BABA, ICLR, ETSY, AZPN, ADP, REGN, UL, DG, EPAM, TTD, DT,
- Sold Out: SLP, EL, HEI, GNRC,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,473,347 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,595,228 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 10,442,770 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,163,241 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 22,551,358 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $122.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,738,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)
Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 323,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 303,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE)
Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.46 and $143.31, with an estimated average price of $129.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3065.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,473,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 264.18%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $268.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 239,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 162.25%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1091.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 4408.50%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 577,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Globant SA (GLOB)
Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Globant SA by 112.08%. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $249.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 177,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wingstop Inc (WING)
Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Wingstop Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $151.48 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $167.68. The stock is now traded at around $153.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 156,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)
Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The sale prices were between $37.1 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $47.41.Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)
Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $133.37 and $149.8, with an estimated average price of $141.14.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.
