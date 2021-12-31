Spectrum Equity Management, Inc. Buys Definitive Healthcare Corp, Momentive Global Inc

New Purchases: DH,

DH, Added Positions: MNTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Definitive Healthcare Corp, Momentive Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Equity Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Spectrum Equity Management, Inc. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) - 2,791,929 shares, 99.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Momentive Global Inc (MNTV) - 11,360 shares, 0.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.34% (LEAF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Spectrum Equity Management, Inc. initiated holding in Definitive Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 99.69%. The holding were 2,791,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Equity Management, Inc. added to a holding in Momentive Global Inc by 82.34%. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.