Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc Buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity

New Purchases: PJAN, BJAN, EFG, HYZD, DFS, WU, LYB, TXT, TPR, NUE, CAH, ANTM, LH, MCO, SNA, IP, VFVA, EFV, STX, IUSB, PIE, SPSM, HES, BACPL.PFD, PSX, SWCH, PGR, TLK, STZ, IPAR, PHDG, FE, BUFG, VB, CBRE, CTSH, AER, E, ECL, PLNT, AAP, APH, TROW, SUI, IHI, KLIC, RPM, BSV, VRTX, VGT, DVY, URTH, GDX, NOBL, IWB, PKI, ALKS, ADM, BDX, BWA, CTRA, DOV, GGAL, HEI, NTAP, CIVI, CIVI, SHW, OLED, WFC, MUJ, BUD, IQV, WING, U, DSX, SESN,

EFA, PMVP, PFE, VOO, CB, SHY, XLE, AMZN, GD, DGX, AMP, MA, AXP, MSFT, IJUL, RTX, ICLR, ALC, FMAT, HYG, SPY, REGN, CTVA, EJUL, IDIV, IWF, TLT, CSCO, GS, GOOGL, IPG, MRK, ORCL, V, DOCU, FDN, IBUY, AMAT, VIAC, CVS, EOG, HIG, JNJ, NFLX, VZ, BOTZ, LQD, MNA, CI, CINF, DHR, DD, LLY, HSC, HD, HON, JPM, LMT, NVDA, OKE, QCOM, TSM, TXN, DIS, SHOP, VIG, VTEB, VWO, AGCO, PLD, ALGN, AMGN, ANSS, ADSK, BP, BCS, BLK, CASY, FIS, CMCSA, CCI, EMR, EPD, NEE, IT, ISRG, JCI, LRCX, MLM, MDT, MTD, OMC, PNC, PH, POWI, SAP, CRM, SONY, TJX, TMO, USPH, USB, UNP, WST, NXJ, TSLA, NXPI, HII, XYL, ALSN, TWTR, PYPL, SELB, ANGL, EWJ, FBND, IEFA, IJH, IWD, JNK, OUSA, QQQ, XOP, APD, AMX, AMT, ADI, ADP, BBVA, CNP, CME, ABEV, CMP, COP, DE, DXCM, DEO, ETN, EW, F, GE, LHX, IBN, INTC, MDLZ, LYG, MMC, MCD, MCHP, MUFG, MT, NXST, NOC, KWR, RMD, SSL, SYY, WMT, CETX, ETG, EVR, DAL, MSCI, NOG, WDAY, ARES, CFG, ETSY, TTD, HLNE, OKTA, ARKQ, BIV, DON, DTEC, HYS, PFF, SJNK, USHY, VEA, XSOE, Reduced Positions: IWM, FB, GLD, HCA, NRG, TSN, T, BBY, ARKG, FHLC, BMY, ACAD, HPQ, VV, MHK, TEAM, ARKF, ARKW, VNQ, XLF, MO, GPC, LKQ, LEN, LOW, ABBV, GOOG, XLB, XLC, XLK, XLY, ACN, XOM, IRM, UNH, PM, AVEO, NLTX, LPTX, SQ, FTEC, FUTY, IEMG, IVW, MILN, XLP, XLRE, XLV, ALL, SAN, DUK, EDAP, EMN, EXR, AGM, WELL, INTU, KMB, MSM, MCK, LIN, PG, SCVL, SO, SBUX, TS, WHR, ET, FTNT, ADAP, KNSA, PLTR, TLIS, DES, FDVV, IJR, IPO, IVV, VGK, VYM, MMM, ABB, AON, ITUB, CCMP, COF, CERS, SCHW, CHE, CPK, C, CMA, COST, DVN, EQIX, EHC, ING, LKFN, MANT, MET, PHM, RELX, SPG, TGT, UPS, VTR, WM, TX, NVG, LULU, AVGO, BWXT, GMAB, AL, VSTM, EPAM, TYME, VEEV, NXRT, IIPR, COLD, MREO, DOW, BCYC, BNTX, ABNB, AADR, DBEF, EWU, HACK, HYLB, IGV, IVE, OEF, REGL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, MercadoLibre Inc, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc owns 474 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN) - 724,600 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 280,011 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3243.02% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 98,666 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88% ITT Inc (ITT) - 146,065 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Boeing Co (BA) - 73,565 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 724,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $36.04 and $37.33, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 327,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3243.02%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 280,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.88%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $24.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 550,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 107.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 86,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 468.49%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 111.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September. The sale prices were between $29.01 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $29.95.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.65.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.