450 of the latest Dosell produced and delivered to partners

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB (publ.) - announces that since the new Dosell was approved by all partners, 450 Swedish medication robots have been produced and shipped.

Our factory, like so many others, was affected by the coronavirus, which led to a near-halt in production at the beginning of the year, this led to a disruption in the production rate. We currently work at high speed and manufacture approximately 40 medication robots a week, at our factory outside Stockholm, Sweden.

"We work hard to be able to scale up production without compromising on the quality and we have high hopes that at the end of February we have been able to scale up production at a rate of about 300 Dosell a month. This is to meet the demand of our partners, who all have started the year with convincing potential customers of Dosell. All of our partners have several quotes out and negotiations underway around Dosell as a digital tool to improve and ensure that the right medicine is given in combination with Dosell being part of the digital welfare platform. Together with our partners, we have also submitted several procurements in Sweden, Norway and Finland. In order to be able to secure and fulfill the commitment in these procurements at a profit, the production rate needs to be at levels that meet the increased volumes in demand. It is gratifying that we are approaching these levels in capacity. " says Anders Segerström, CEO, iZafe Group.

Contacts

Carl-Fredrik Bothén, Chief Marketing Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone number: +46 73-064 48 67

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: [email protected]

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: [email protected] . Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/ .

Attachments

450 of the latest Dosell produced and delivered to partners

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688560/450-of-the-Latest-Dosell-Produced-and-Delivered-to-Partners



