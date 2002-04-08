Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19

Ethics Committee approval to proceed with Phase 3 clinical trial in Turkey



13 clinical sites selected to date in Turkey

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) ( RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) Phase 3 clinical trial (the “Study”) (NCT04504734) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine, an oral drug with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

The Company, in collaboration with Delta Health, has recently received approval for the Study by the Ethics Committee of Istinye University in Turkey where the study activities are ongoing. The Company is working with MLP Care, the largest hospital group in Turkey, and Istinye University with access to 30 clinical research sites and over 6000 in-patient hospital beds.

The Company has initially selected the following 13 clinical research sites in Turkey:

Istinye University Faculty of Medicine

Liv Hospital Vadi İstanbul

VM Medical Park Samsun Hospital

Liv Hospital Samsun

Medical Park Ankara Hospital

VM Medical Park Maltepe Hospital

Istinye University Research Hospital

Medical Park Göztepe Hospital Complex

Aydin University Research Hospital

VM Medical Park Pendik Hospital

Medical Park Bahçelievler Hospital

VM Medical Park Mersin Hospital

Medical Park Antalya Hospital Complex



Covid-19 infections in Turkey continues to grow. Turkey has recorded 12.8 million Covid-19 infections and about 90,000 deaths. The seven-day average of daily Covid-19 infections and Covid-19 deaths is approximately 98,000 and 250, respectively.



Michael Frank, CEO of the Company commented, “Our expansion to Turkey is important to our enrollment goals and commercialization initiatives in the U.S. and international markets.”



The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 (SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive's cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank

Chief Executive Officer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Tel: 1 888 901 0036

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.revivethera.com

