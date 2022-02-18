Arconic to Host Webcast and Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results

Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or “the Company”) will hold a webcast and teleconference to discuss fourth quarter 2021 and full year 2021 financial results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue its press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, prior to the opening of the market on February 18, 2022.

Interested parties are asked to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call begins. Details of the webcast and teleconference follow.

Conference Call Information:

Day: February 18, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Call: (833) 614-1535 +1(520) 809-9937 (International) Conference ID: 9029689

Webcast: Available on the Investor Relations “Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com (audio and slides).

Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available for one year and will be posted on the Investor Relations “Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

