AECOM-led joint venture awarded contract with FEMA to improve community resilience

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded the AECOM-led Compass Production and Technical Services Joint Venture (Compass PTS JV) a contract to provide production and technical architecture and engineering services for the Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning (Risk MAP) Program. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a combined program ceiling of $300 million for a one-year base period with four, one-year option years.

“AECOM has supported FEMA for more than forty years leveraging the combined expertise of our world-class scientists, engineers, planners, and analysts,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “We’re honored to continue our partnership to promote informed planning and development practices that reduce flood risk and meet the needs of historically underserved and disadvantaged communities faced with severe threats from natural disasters.”

Under the new single-award contract, Compass PTS JV will deliver a wide range of services related to flood risk analyses, hazard mapping, disaster response, and risk reduction. In addition, AECOM will leverage its state-of-the-art engineering and mapping capabilities that allow for vast amounts of high-quality hyperlocal flood hazard and risk data and information at state-level scales.

The contract comprises scope requirements that fall within FEMA Regions 4, 6, and 7, a geographic area characterized by the most severe and frequent river, coastal, and urban flooding in the nation, among other natural hazards. FEMA Region 4 states are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee; FEMA Region 6 states are Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas; and FEMA Region 7 states are Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

“We’re excited that this new contract provides an opportunity for our team to support FEMA as we build on our successful completion of projects over the last seven years. Critical work is already underway with hundreds of our staff working under FEMA leaders to smoothly transition into the new structure,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “Along with our joint venture partners, AECOM is well positioned to support the bold vision and ambitious goals of the 2022-2026 FEMA Strategic Plan, which includes instilling equity in emergency management, leading whole communities in climate resilience, and promoting and sustaining a ready FEMA and prepared nation.”

The Compass PTS JV is comprised of AECOM, ABS Group, CDM Federal Programs Corporation, Fugro, Halff Associates, T&M Associates, and numerous small business and specialty subconsultants. Its scope of work includes natural hazard analyses, risk assessments, building sciences expertise, and rapid response when disasters strike.

