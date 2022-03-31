Gabelli Funds to Host 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium Thursday, March 31, 2022

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, March 31, 2022. This symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.

To register online: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_w2y_5CNFQ6KBFuSzw3KwPg

Presenting Companies:

Casella Waste (NASDAQ: CWST) Renovare (NASDAQ: RENO) Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) Good Natured Products (TSX: GDNP) Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) Ranpak (NYSE: PACK) Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) Waste Management (NYSE: WM)

Details:

March 31, 2022

8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Harvard Club, New York City

Virtual+Conference

