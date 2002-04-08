ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|7-Feb-22
|56,538
|€570.55
|€32,257,880.28
|8-Feb-22
|57,212
|€563.85
|€32,258,860.33
|9-Feb-22
|55,147
|€584.94
|€32,257,498.68
|10-Feb-22
|54,821
|€586.47
|€32,150,986.99
|11-Feb-22
|56,153
|€574.46
|€32,257,876.99
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771