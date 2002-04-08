ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 7-Feb-22 56,538 €570.55 €32,257,880.28 8-Feb-22 57,212 €563.85 €32,258,860.33 9-Feb-22 55,147 €584.94 €32,257,498.68 10-Feb-22 54,821 €586.47 €32,150,986.99 11-Feb-22 56,153 €574.46 €32,257,876.99

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

