Guardion Health Sciences Launches New Viactiv® Omega BOOST™ Passion Fruit Flavored Gel Bites

New Omega BOOST™ Gel Bites Provide 10x More Omega-3 Than Leading Gummies



Individually Packaged in Blisterpacks to Ensure Freshness and Portability

Omega BOOST™ is the First New Viactiv® Product Launch Since Guardion Acquired the Brand in June 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) ( GHSI), a clinical nutrition company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplements, announced the launch of Viactiv Omega BOOST gel bites, the Company’s first expansion of the Viactiv brand since the Company acquired it in June 2021. The 1,200 mg Omega-3 gel bites are designed to provide total body support, including cardiovascular, brain, joint and eye health.



The new dosage form is able to provide the potency of large, hard-to-swallow soft gels, in a great tasting chewable format that has ten times more Omega-3 than the leading fish oil gummies. The gel bite dosage form has been shown to have better absorption and fewer digestive issues than regular soft gel formulas, as well as no unpleasant fishy aftertaste and no sugar, which can all be associated with certain other Omega-3 products.

“Our new Omega Boost product is an exciting addition to our Viactiv line as it introduces a new dosage form that addresses a gap in the Omega-3 market – clinically proven levels of Omega-3 in an easy to take, great tasting product that you will look forward to taking every day,” commented Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s Chief Executive Officer. “Further, a study of consumer use of dietary supplements has shown strong overlap between calcium users and those who use Omega-3 supplements. We are excited to be able to offer these supportive nutrients under the same trustworthy Viactiv brand and look forward to continuing to be a reliable and sought-after resource for the nutritional supplement needs of our customers.”

Omega BOOST™ will be available for pre-order at www.viactiv.com beginning February 15, 2022.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ( GHSI), is a clinical nutrition company. Guardion’s portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplement products support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals.. The Company’s combination of expertise and scientifically supported products is the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

