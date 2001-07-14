Satellogic Adds General Joseph F. Dunford Jr., Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to its Board of Directors, Completes $150 Million Investment by Liberty Strategic Capital and Announces Share Repurchase Program

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, today announced the appointment of Liberty Strategic Capital’s Senior Managing Director and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. to its Board of Directors. General Dunford is enormously respected in the business community and brings decades of defense and intelligence experience to the Company.

“We are honored to welcome General Dunford to Satellogic’s Board of Directors. Drawing on his distinguished career as a national security leader, General Dunford will offer invaluable perspective and insight as Satellogic works to unlock high-resolution Earth imagery and analytics for governments and businesses worldwide,” said Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “We are excited for General Dunford to bring his invaluable leadership and global experience to Satellogic. The addition of General Dunford further underscores the importance of Satellogic’s sub-meter resolution satellite data for real-world uses across commercial, government and environmental applications.”

General Dunford is a retired U.S. Marine Corps General, who served as the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the 36th Commandant of the Marine Corps. He currently also serves on the Board of Directors of Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Following today’s announcement, General Dunford commented, “Sub-meter satellite data and analytics can help drive better, more well-informed decision-making across a wide variety of applications. I look forward to partnering with the Board and management team to help guide Satellogic on its journey to change the way governments, industries, and communities see the Earth.”

Completes Liberty Strategic Capital Investment

Liberty Strategic Capital, a private equity firm founded and led by Secretary Mnuchin, completed its previously announced $150 million investment in Satellogic. The capital will further position Satellogic to remap the entire surface of the Earth in sub-meter resolution, creating unprecedented data analytics and commercial applications within its $140 billion Total Addressable Market (“TAM”).

Share Repurchase Program

Satellogic also announced today that its Board of Directors approved an initial $5 million share repurchase program. Repurchases under the program may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, with the timing of repurchases depending on market conditions. Open market repurchases will be structured to occur within the pricing and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18.

Emiliano Kargieman, Chief Executive Officer of Satellogic, said, “This repurchase program demonstrates our belief that the current market value of our stock does not reflect the value of our company. Also, it reflects our Board’s confidence in Satellogic’s opportunities, long-term strategic plan and financial position.”

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated Earth Observation platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images and analytics to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of Earth Observation to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.satellogic.com

