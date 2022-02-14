Jesse Redden Joins Poko International as Brand Ambassador and Partner

LONDON and BELFAST, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / (CSE:POKO) - Poko Innovations Inc., an award-winning international UK based Health & Fintech company, is delighted to announce that they have recently been joined by Jess Redden as a brand ambassador and partner. The two-year partnership deal between their skincare brand, Poko and Jess Redden, a high-profile health and fitness influencer and soon-to-be-qualified pharmacist-is one in a series of strategic moves from Poko. The partnership marks a strong start to the new year for the skincare and beauty brand.

Boasting over 78,000 followers on Instagram, Jess will no doubt open new doors for Poko. This partnership could spell a number of developments, from significantly increasing their brand recognition in the Irish and UK market to offering a selection of new and exclusive additions to their skincare line. This collaboration is the latest in a series of Jess Redden's successful partnerships, as she has regularly partnered with other businesses such as Spotlight Oral Care and Revive Active.

Jess Redden: Model, Future Pharmacist, and Health and Wellness Celebrity

A model-turned-influencer and a future pharmacist, Jess Redden has a keen eye for new and exciting business opportunities that focuses on her interests in the health and wellness space. Joining her husband and rugby legend, Rob Kearney in partnering with Poko, this could be a stepping stone to greater heights for all parties.

According to Jess, Poko shares in her values of living a healthy, yet accessible lifestyle. She is known for her candid approach to social media, where she shares a collection of at-home workouts and healthy recipes, ones that, she says, anyone can do. Her background as a future pharmacist will help establish Poko's reputation as a skincare brand to trust. Therefore, the partnership looks to be a well-matched one, with transparency and promoting better wellbeing at the heart of Poko's operations.

She hopes that the partnership will inspire more people to make the switch to cleaner beauty brands. She elaborated on the partnership, saying, "What I loved about Poko is that not only are their products effective and good for your skin, they are also committed to a more holistic approach to skincare - a perspective that I share."

Poko's co-founder, Justine O'Hanlon, says, "Her [Jess Redden's] wealth of knowledge and experience in the health and wellness sector will allow us to continue to educate consumers on how to improve all aspects of their skin health." There is no doubt that with her vast platform and innate knowledge of the wellness industry as a future pharmacist, Jess could stand to boost the brand into international acclaim, opening a market for it throughout Europe.

Poko - Skincare for Everyone

Poko, a skincare and beauty brand, might be a new name to the industry. However, the brand is carving out a name for itself through an award-winning spree. Its Luxury Facial Oil recently won a Your Healthy Living Award, while its Correcting Eye Cream recently won the Beauty Bible Awards. Their Soothing Serum is currently shortlisted in the ASOS Beauty Awards under their Super Serum category. This is a testament to the brand, and what it could accomplish in the future - especially with a partner like Jess Redden.

"Having followed her journey to become a pharmacist and her constant drive to promote wellness through focusing on both mindfulness and activeness, I feel Jess Redden really encapsulates the ethos of Poko," Poko co-founder Justine O'Hanlon shared about the collaboration.

She continued, "We have many exciting projects coming up this year, and having Jess involved is going to be a huge asset to Poko."

Going From Strength to Strength

Poko branched out into a number of pharmacies and health stores in Ireland in 2021, making the products accessible to a larger group of consumers.

Throughout 2022, the group expects to see more distribution progress from Poko, as the brand grows from strength to strength with future plans to target more high profile influencers to make Poko into a must-have in people's skincare routines.

Poko's skincare range is available in The Pharmacy by Mulligans at Arnotts Dublin as well as numerous other pharmacies and health stores in Ireland.

Poko comprises of four segments:

Consumer Brands:

Poko is the group's flagship award winning brand, a natural skin care company harnessing the power of CBD to transform skin care by combining an innovative cannabidiol formula with tried-and-tested "skin-loving" ingredients; Poko's products come in different luxury ranges for different types of skin issues, including aging, acne, blemishes and dry skin. www.pokocbd.co.uk

Canndid is a CBD brand which brings fun, affordable and easy to use CBD products to the market that taste great, are compact and easy to take anywhere and are smoke, vapour and device free. It's aim is to provide customers with products that aid stress and pain relief, as well as anxiety management and improved recovery times. www.canndid.co.uk

Fintech Platform:

Lumipay is an easily-integrated payment platform gateway service approved for high risk industries and currently focused on the CBD industry; the platform is expanding into other e-commerce sectors. Lumipay has the benefit of multiple acquiring bank contracts www.lumi-pay.com

News and Media Sites:

The Extract is a B2B news and media site covering changes and events in the industry, with an audience in the UK and the USA. Poko is working to build an audience for The Extract in the EU. It's aim is to provide lead generation to Poko Group's other assets and provide extensive market data on the needs and wants of our buyers. www.theextract.co.uk

Candid Magazine, a B2C culture magazine, is part of Poko's marketing media operation. Candid's audience is the avid CBD and cannabis user in Canada and the USA; the magazine covers lifestyle-focused products, lead generation, CBD news and events. Poko has begun marketing the magazine in the EU and UK. www.candidmagazine.com

White labeling Service:

Cannmed Products brings together several vetted, compliant CBD manufacturing companies, providing start-ups and established businesses moving on to the CBD scene a one stop location for their product creation which they can trust, offering consultation on raw materials, white labeling and CBD isolate in the UK. Having already applied for it's Novel Food license, Canndmed is a serious player in the UK market. www.cannmedproducts.com

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem.

The Poko Group is an award-winning UK CBD company that has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/.

