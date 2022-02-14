Forward Water Technologies Corp Announces Sales Representative Agreement with Mabarex Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") ( TSXV:FWTC, Financial) is pleased to announce the signing of a Sales Representative Agreement with Mabarex Inc. ("Mabarex"), confirming its leading position in the supply of innovative technologies for wastewater reuse and management.

Through Mabarex's extensive commercial relationships, the Company expects to be able to better deliver Forward Water's proprietary forward osmosis process and solutions to the Canadian market. Under the arrangement with Mabarex, Forward Water will provide laboratory, engineering, and system support to enable the implementation of its technology while Mabarex will identify commercial applications for its client base. The Company's patented forward osmosis solution recovers clean water from industrially produced wastewater. This process results in a significant reduction in the volume of wastewater sent for disposal while at the same time lowering operational costs, reducing energy requirements, and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in comparison to conventional technologies and approaches.

Forward Water's low-cost forward osmosis system operates by selectively extracting pure water from difficult to treat feed streams, enabling new reuse opportunities in client processes or aquafer recharging. Forward Water CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments, "Mabarex is well positioned in Canada to identify and support commercial opportunities for Forward Water's technology and in doing so continue to provide value to their clients."

Forward Water expects that the low-energy requirements and remarkable capabilities of Forward Water's technology combined with the technology offerings of Mabarexwill allow for the delivery of innovative and unique treatment platforms in support of industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and municipal and other sectors concerned with water reuse sustainability and the lowering of their carbon footprint.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas,mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

About Mabarex

Mabarex is a water-treatment leader servicing clients across Canada since 1983. Through every major phase of growth, Mabarex has been supported by talented professionals who are true leaders in their field. The company designs and builds highly versatile turnkey treatment systems to handle their clients' evolving needs and protect their investments and resources. Mabarex's mission is to provide peace of mind to all their clients while contributing to the water enhancement. For more information, please visit www.mabarex.com.

Mr. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward Water Technologies Corp.

[email protected]

(519) 333-5888

Mr. Georges Szaraz, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mabarex Inc.

[email protected]

For further information please contact:

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company and Mabarex are able to execute on their proposed plans, Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

