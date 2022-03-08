Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Consensus Cloud Solutions to Participate in JMP Technology Conference March 8, 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced its participation in the JMP Technology Conference on March 8, 2022.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Location: Ritz Carlton, San Francisco

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:00-1:30 PM (PT)

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjmp53%2Fccsi%2F1660190

About Consensus

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) started as a secure digital document transmission solution 25 years ago and has grown to be a global leader of digital cloud fax technology. The company leverages its technology heritage to securely transform, enhance, and exchange digital information. The company’s suite of interoperability solutions offers a unified digital environment that optimizes workflows; provides real-time event notifications; on-demand patient query and direct secure messaging. Consensus offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal, jSign and has Consensus Clarity and Harmony in development. For more information about Consensus, visit www.consensus.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220214005027r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005027/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus