Consensus Cloud Solutions to Participate in JMP Technology Conference March 8, 2022

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced its participation in the JMP Technology Conference on March 8, 2022.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Location: Ritz Carlton, San Francisco

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:00-1:30 PM (PT)

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjmp53%2Fccsi%2F1660190

About Consensus

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) started as a secure digital document transmission solution 25 years ago and has grown to be a global leader of digital cloud fax technology. The company leverages its technology heritage to securely transform, enhance, and exchange digital information. The company’s suite of interoperability solutions offers a unified digital environment that optimizes workflows; provides real-time event notifications; on-demand patient query and direct secure messaging. Consensus offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal, jSign and has Consensus Clarity and Harmony in development. For more information about Consensus, visit www.consensus.com.

