2seventy bio Announces Key Management Appointments

2seventy+bio%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) announced that Steven Bernstein, M.D. will join the company effective today and assume the role of chief medical officer (CMO). Also announced today, Susan Abu-Absi, Ph.D. has been appointed chief technology & manufacturing officer at 2seventy bio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the 2seventy team as we bring our next-generation cell therapy product engine to the clinic. He brings both experience as a treating heme/oncology physician as well as extensive translational clinical expertise, including a deep knowledge of T-cell biology and immunology,” said Nick Leschly, chief kairos officer. “I’m also pleased to share the promotion of Dr. Susan Abu-Absi to chief technology & manufacturing officer, leading 2seventy’s manufacturing and supply chain organization. Susan has already made significant contributions during her time at bluebird and now 2seventy as we continue to build both our collaborative manufacturing network and in-house capabilities. We look forward to both Susan and Steve’s contributions toward the development and delivery of transformational cell therapies for people living with cancer.”

“I am excited to join 2seventy during the company’s first full year and am inspired by their patient-driven mission to outmaneuver cancer and provide people with the chance for more time. As a treating physician, I have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact that cancer can have and understand how precious time is to all of us,” said Steven Bernstein, M.D., chief medical officer. “I look forward to applying my experience in early clinical development to support the team in evolving the treatment landscape in cell therapy to make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients, their families and care partners.”

Steven Bernstein, M.D., has more than 25 years of experience as a treating physician, translational scientist, and pharmaceutical executive. Prior to joining 2seventy, Dr. Bernstein served as Chief Translational Officer at Turnstone Biologics. Before that, he served as Chair, Immuno-Oncology Translational Research and Development, and Head, Integrated Science, at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). Prior to BMS, he was an academic physician scientist most recently at the University of Rochester’s James P. Wilmot Cancer Institute, where he was Professor of Medicine, Co-Director of the Hematological Malignancy and Lymphoma Biology Programs and Co-Principal Investigator of the University of Rochester/Arizona Cancer Center NCI SPORE grant in lymphoma. Dr. Bernstein was a member of the Lymphoma Working Group of SWOG, and the Scientific Advisory Boards of both the Lymphoma Research Foundation and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. He has a B.A. from Brandeis University and a M.D. from New York University School of Medicine.

Susan Abu-Absi, Ph.D. has over 20 years of experience in biologics and cell & gene therapy process development and manufacturing. She most recently served as our Senior Vice President and Head of Technical Development & Operations at 2seventy bio. Previously, Susan led the oncology manufacturing organization at bluebird bio, having joined in 2017 as Head of Process and Analytical development and advancing through roles of increasing responsibility during her tenure. Prior to joining bluebird, she spent more than ten years in the Global Product Development & Supply organization at Bristol Myers Squibb supporting clinical and commercial biologics drug substance manufacturing at internal sites and at contract manufacturers. Before BMS, Susan was a member of the Process Sciences organization at Bayer Healthcare in Berkeley, CA. Susan has led several teams developing the manufacturing processes, analytical methods and CMC packages for license applications and has directly contributed to the approval of seven products, including Abecma, Zynteglo, and Skysona. Susan earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, where she was a National Science Foundation Fellow, and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude with Honors, from the University of Toledo (Toledo, OH).

About 2seventy bio

Our name, 2seventy bio, reflects why we do what we do - TIME. Cancer rips time away, and our goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour – to give the people we serve more time. We are building the leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, focused on discovering and developing new therapies that truly disrupt the cancer treatment landscape.

With a deep understanding of the human body’s immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, we’re applying this knowledge to deliver next generation cellular therapies that focus on a broad range of hematologic malignancies, including the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, as well as solid tumors. Our research and development is focused on delivering therapies that are designed with the goal to “think” smarter and faster than the disease. Importantly, we remain focused on accomplishing these goals by staying genuine and authentic to our “why” and keeping our people and culture top of mind every day.

