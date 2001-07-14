Emera Appoints New Directors to the Board

Jackie Sheppard, Chair ofEmera Inc. (TSX: EMA) announces the appointment of Paula Gold-Williams and Ian Robertson to Emera’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome two experienced utility leaders to the Emera team,” says Sheppard. “Paula and Ian bring extensive experience in finance, strategy, and stakeholder management, as well as established expertise in managing diverse energy portfolios and navigating the rapid transition to a cleaner, renewable energy future. They are excellent additions to our Board and I’m looking forward to working closely with them.”

Ms. Gold-Williams spent much of her career with CPS Energy, the largest municipally-owned energy company in the U.S. She was President and Chief Executive Officer until her retirement earlier this year, previously serving as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Throughout her tenure, Ms. Gold-Williams demonstrated exceptional stakeholder management skills and a commitment to a people-first corporate philosophy focused on customers and employees. Her leadership is credited with successfully improving corporate safety culture and guiding the company to achieving one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

Mr. Robertson has more than 30 years’ experience in the utility sector, both in North America and internationally. He was a founder and principal of Algonquin Power Corporation, the predecessor to Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a Canadian-based generation, distribution and transmission utility operating across North America. He served as the company’s first Chief Executive Officer, driving growth and increasing its market capitalization from approximately $260 million in 2009, to over $7 billion at his retirement in 2020. Mr. Robertson currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Genesis group of special purpose acquisition companies focused on identifying and acquiring energy transition businesses that demonstrate strong sustainability and ESG alignment.

Both Mr. Robertson and Ms. Gold-Williams have been active members of their respective communities and have broad director experience. Ms. Gold-Williams previously served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas—San Antonio Branch and is former director and Chair of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. Currently, she is board Treasurer of EPIcenter, an organization that supports entrepreneurship, innovation, and market expansion in the energy sector. She is also Chair of the board of the Keystone Policy Center.

Mr. Robertson is a former director of the American Gas Association and the Edison Electric Institute. He has completed the Chartered Director program of the Directors College (McMaster University) and holds the certification of C. Dir. (Chartered Director).

About Emera

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $34 billion in assets and 2021 revenues of more than $5.7 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in four Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H, EMA.PR.J and EMA.PR.L. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional Information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

