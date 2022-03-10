Docebo to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call

Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence(AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, Alessio Artuffo, President and Chief Revenue Officer, and Sukaran Mehta, Interim Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. (ET) Dial-in number: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 Italy: 800797692 UK: 0800 652 2435 Live webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3shAFog Webcast will be archived for 90 days and available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.docebo.com Replay: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 Available until March 17, 2022 Replay passcode: 311513

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

