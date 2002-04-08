Anuvu Secures Major Capacity Deal with Telesat

LOS ANGELES and OTTAWA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anuvu and Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) have announced today the largest yet in a series of satellite capacity deals, providing Anuvu and its customers with new Ka-band connectivity over the Southeastern US, the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and Central America.

Under the agreement, Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, will add approximately ten gigabits of Ka-band capacity from Telesat starting next month. This adds to Anuvu’s existing global multi-band capacity on 54 satellites from 11 satellite operators around the world.

“This is an important step in our long-term plan that will culminate with our current GEO Ka-band, Ku-band and C-band global network being supplemented with the Anuvu Constellation of microGEO satellites and setting the stage for LEO connectivity with Telesat Lightspeed,” said Mike Pigott, Anuvu EVP, Connectivity.

This deal is part of Anuvu’s Bridge to LEO, allowing Anuvu customers to begin using terminals and capacity now, which are forward-compatible with the Telesat Lightspeed LEO network. “We are revolutionizing mobile connectivity with an open-architecture, hybrid network model that will seamlessly integrate LEO and GEO satellite capability using the Anuvu Constellation Operating System (ACOS). Anuvu’s partnership model delivers our customers an integrated, flexible and cutting-edge solution to meet ever-increasing end user demand. It is a simple bridge from the best satellite technology today, to the best of the future,” said Pigott.

“The Telesat Lightspeed LEO constellation, with its flexible capacity and 100% global coverage, was designed for mobility from the start. And Anuvu’s Bridge to LEO network ensures their passengers an early and smooth upgrade path to the highest-capacity, lowest-latency, fiber-like passenger experience on Telesat Lightspeed,” said Glenn Katz, Chief Commercial Officer at Telesat. “Telesat provided Anuvu’s first satellite capacity over a decade ago and we are proudly further-cementing our relationship with this important agreement.”

Anuvu’s team of global experts effortlessly manage connectivity and content requirements for demanding mobility markets including airlines, cruise lines, and mission-critical maritime, energy and government applications. Through long-standing customer relationships, we have a proven track record for meeting our customers’ needs, even as the world changes. Anuvu’s flexible and agile approach enables us to adopt the newest technology to optimize our clients’ experience and we take pride in maximizing the performance of today while optimizing for tomorrow. Our goal is to provide our clients with reliable, scalable, and affordable solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of their passengers and guests. Through our intelligent leadership and innovation, Anuvu defines next-generation passenger experiences through integrated solutions tailored to our customers’ brands and service objectives.

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

