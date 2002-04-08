Vaxart Appoints Edward Berg as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran Brings Broad Legal Expertise

to Vaxart Senior Management Team

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. ( VXRT) today announced the appointment of Edward B. Berg as the Company's first in-house General Counsel, effective today.

Mr. Berg has practiced law for more than 30 years and has represented Fortune 500 and mid-cap companies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and life sciences. He joins Vaxart from BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., where he served as VP, Deputy General Counsel since 2018.

“Ed has more than 25 years of experience advising biotech and pharma companies, and we are excited to benefit from his acumen as he joins Vaxart as our first in-house General Counsel,” said Andrei Floroiu, Vaxart’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our ability to attract someone of Ed’s level of accomplishment reflects the enthusiasm generated by the potential impact of our vaccines and is another sign that our company continues to build a strong leadership team.”

“I am excited to join Vaxart because of its mission to have a transformative impact on global public health,” Berg said. “The company’s oral tablet vaccine may increase vaccination rates and has the potential to effectively vaccinate against a number of diseases, which will help improve health for people around the world.”

Mr. Berg has served in senior legal positions at prominent health care companies for much of his career. His broad experience includes leading teams of attorneys in commercial and clinical operations, providing counsel for numerous transactions and working with cross-functional teams to ensure compliance with the numerous rules and regulations that govern the life sciences industry.

Among his many contributions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Mr. Berg and his legal team counseled on product launches and supported internal and external collaborative efforts that led to the development of an innovative early pipeline in the competitive gene therapy space.

Prior to BioMarin Pharmaceutical, he served as VP Legal in the BioPharm division of Sandoz US, a Novartis Company. As the head attorney supporting Novartis’ biosimilars/complex generics unit, he reconfigured and streamlined legal support and advised on product development in the biosimilar market.

Mr. Berg’s previous roles include Deputy General Counsel, Pharmaceutical Operations for Sanofi-Aventis U.S. and Sanofi NA Pharmaceuticals, and Senior Corporate Counsel, Research & Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc. He began his career in health care as Senior Attorney/Associate Counsel for Merck & Co, Inc.



Mr. Berg graduated from Washington University with Bachelor of Arts degrees in economics and political science. He earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

