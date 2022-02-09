Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Scully Royalty Ltd. announces clarification of ex-dividend date

3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2022

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL). On February 9, 2022, the Company announced that it has declared a cash dividend of C$0.25 (US$0.18) per common share, payable on March 4, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 21, 2022. Given the observance of a United States federal holiday on February 21, 2022, this day will be considered a non-settlement day and as such the ex-dividend date has been changed to February 17, 2022.

Direct any questions regarding the information in this news release to our North American toll-free line at 1 (844) 331 3343 or email [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=LA60900&sd=2022-02-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scully-royalty-ltd-announces-clarification-of-ex-dividend-date-301481329.html

SOURCE Scully Royalty Ltd.

