Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2022

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on February 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and operations.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-638-4820 for participants in the United States or Canada and 443-877-4067 for international callers (reference passcode 6887457). A telephone replay of the conference call may be accessed through March 14, 2022 by dialing 855-859-2056 for callers in the United States or Canada and 404-537-3406 for international callers (reference passcode 6887457). The conference call also will be webcast live on Acadia’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com under the investors section and will be archived there until March 28, 2022.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our late-stage development efforts are focused on treating psychosis in patients with dementia, the negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome. Our early-stage development efforts are focused on novel approaches to pain management, cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia-pharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

