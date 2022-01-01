ICE Mortgage Technology Announces 2022 Innovation Award Winners

ICE+Mortgage+Technology%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the winners of its 2022 ICE Mortgage Technology Innovation Awards.

The ICE Mortgage Technology Innovation Awards recognize the most creative mortgage lending companies who are pushing the envelope with extraordinary, customized solutions leveraging ICE Mortgage Technology to achieve their business goals and showing exceptional results.

The 2022 ICE Mortgage Technology Innovation Award Winners are:

eClose Advantage - Best Consumer Closing Experience: Googain%2C+Inc.

Googain%2C+Inc. Data Driver - Best Use of Data to Drive Workflow: Gold+Star+Mortgage+Financial+Group

Gold+Star+Mortgage+Financial+Group Intelligent Automation – Best Implementation of Automation: Lennar+Mortgage%2C+LLC

Lennar+Mortgage%2C+LLC Lead Management – Best Speed to Contact: Mr.+Cooper

Mr.+Cooper Lenders’ Choice – Best Service Provider: ValueLink+Software with Vandyk+Mortgage

“This year's Innovation Award winners leveraged automation and data to grow their businesses and increase profit, all while providing a better experience for their borrowers,” said Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “We’re thrilled to recognize forward thinking companies that embrace technology to create competitive advantages for themselves and their clients.”

As with years past, this year’s winners will be recognized during the ICE Experience Conference being held March 14-16, 2022, at Wynn Las Vegas. These winners will showcase their company and success stories at the conference. Conference attendees have the opportunity to connect and ask the winners questions and learn more about their challenges and successes.

With an expected audience of thousands of mortgage industry professionals, attendees can expect to hear from key leaders on upcoming trends in the mortgage industry, participate in expert-led sessions, and receive training on cutting-edge innovation.

For more information about the ICE Experience Conference, visit: experience.ice.com.

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to help automate the mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration, and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring high levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental+Exchange%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New+York+Stock+Exchange, and clearing+houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data+services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE+Mortgage+Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

PRESS CONTACT

© 2022 ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Encompass® and the ICE Mortgage Technology logo are trademarks of the entities of ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc.

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005035/en/