PVH Corp. Ranks Top Five on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2022

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] has ranked No. 5 on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for 2022 and No. 1 in the apparel retail category. 2022 marks the fifth consecutive year that PVH has been named to the list.

Sustainability is core to PVH’s growth plan and the company’s purpose as outlined in its Forward Fashion Corporate Responsibility strategy. By powering brands that drive fashion forward for good, PVH strives to make a real difference and continuously improve through inclusion and diversity, sustainability and strong governance.

Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer of PVH Corp., said: “We are proud and humbled to appear on the Barron’s list of 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fifth consecutive year and to be ranked first in the apparel retail category. Sustainability is at the core of our multiyear growth plan and an area where we are continuously working to improve.”

Larsson continued: “This recognition is a testament to our teams around the world who come together to drive fashion forward for good and reflects our progress to eliminate carbon emissions across our value chain, deliver sustainable products to our consumers, and increase transparency to our stakeholders. However, we recognize that more work is needed to achieve the Forward Fashion targets and we remain dedicated to reducing negative impacts to zero, increasing positive impacts to 100% and improving lives across our value chain.”

Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies ranking was developed by Calvert Research & Management. The firm began with the top 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value, then analyzed and ranked those companies in 230 ESG (environmental, social, and governance) performance indicators.

For more information on PVH’s Forward Fashion strategy, visit www.pvh.com%2Fresponsibility.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin+KleinandTOMMY+HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005321/en/