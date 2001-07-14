Energage Names Cross Country Healthcare a Winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN), a market-leading workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment, and advisory services firm, announced that it has earned Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award for the second year in a row.

Awarded by Energage, the Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"We are dedicated to creating teams of experienced, best-in-class leaders within our organization to help strengthen our competitive advantage across all our functions," said John A. Martins, Group President, Delivery, and incoming CEO. "Even more importantly, we are committed to cultivating a company culture that grows employees from within, retains and attracts new talent, all while being seen as the employer of choice."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

ABOUT CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) provides total talent management, including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare and education customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care.

As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. CCH was recently listed as one of the top four staffing and recruiting employers for women by InHerSights in October 2021 and earned Energage's inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award in February 2021.

CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program, which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

