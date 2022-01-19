CEOs of SPLK, XTMIF, SOFI and LQAVF Unleashing Disruptive Innovation and Explosive Revenue Growth in Metaverse, Cloud Computing, Big Data and Fintech

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Splunk Inc. ( SPLK), XTM, Inc. ( XTMIF) (CSE: PAID), Liquid Avatar ( LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. ( SOFI).



Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Splunk Inc. ( SPLK) Interim CEO Graham Smith: “Splunk is Extraordinary Company”

“...Splunk is an extraordinary company...Our unmatched scalable index is still a critical and unique component of our platform. Over the years, we've built on that index to offer an extensible data platform that powers purpose-built solutions for security and observability, giving tens of thousands of organizations the ability to break down silos and investigate, correlate and take action on data at incredible scale…Splunk has grown from $450 million in revenue to now nearly $3 billion in annual recurring revenue, propelling us towards a future where every organization can harness the full power of its data…Our Q3 execution was strong as we continued to deliver high value to our customers around the world. Q3 was Splunk's first $1 billion cloud quarter with cloud ARR reaching $1.1 billion and growing 75% year-over-year. This was our 11th straight quarter of 70-plus percent cloud ARR growth. Our cloud bookings mix jumped to 68%, our highest ever. And our cloud dollar-based net retention rate increased to 130%. Total ARR grew 37% from the year ago period, keeping Splunk in the rarefied group of multibillion-dollar companies growing faster than 30%...”

Splunk Inc. ( SPLK) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/14/splunk-inc-nasdaw-splk-q3-2022-earnings-highlights/

XTM, Inc. ( XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”

XTM Inc, ( XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app.Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff.

CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

Watch XTM, Inc. ( XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

Liquid Avatar ( LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch: “Metaverse Land Sales are Booming!”

Liquid Avatar ( LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream reports that LQAVF’s metaverse digital land sales are starting to scale. LQAVF generated nearly CD$1 million revenues in from its Metaverse project “Aftermath Islands” just in recent months. LQAVF expects that its revenues have the potential to scale exponentially in coming months as the Metaverse gains mainstream attention.

Watch ESE ( LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/19/next-super-stock-liquid-avatar-otc-lqavf-cse-lqid-metaverse-nft-revenues-exploding/

Feb 7 - LQAVF and Game Credits launch first-ever Multiverse Collective, a collaborative alliance that will enable independent Metaverses to share technical, business and marketing resources and create value among its members. Liquid Avatar Technologies (via its controlled subsidiary Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited) and Game Credits (Genesis Worlds) are building their respective Metaverses in an interoperable environment, which entails joint development, marketing, interoperability, authentication of users, verifiable credentials, and community engagement throughout the life cycle of each Metaverse, ensuring that users will be able to engage in a shared safe and secure experience. Users engaging in connected Metaverses is truly the next frontier in gaming.

Feb 3 - LQAVF announces that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") together with seasoned, industry, and entertainment executive Howard Lefkowitz, who led Vegas.com from its rise from $360,000 in annual sales to over $400 million annually over a 10-year period, have launched Vegas Island, a premium destination in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse, an age restricted virtual island that will allow participants to buy virtual themed land, interact, and experience entertainment, gaming and High Roller experiences. Given the premium nature of the island and the planned programs, a limited amount of virtual land is available for sale to the public, starting at USD $100 per 1000 m2 and ranging in price to USD $5,200 for a mega 100 plot parcel.

Jan 26 - LQAVF announces that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") is launching its first Play to Earn (P2E) mobile game for account holders in Aftermath Islands to support its upcoming Metaverse. The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara (LKoT) is a lore, fantasy adventure proof of work and staking game that allows players to earn rewards by completing time and skill activities. Rewards include planned Aftermath Island in-game tokens, resources, rare items, and other items that can be converted to NFTs and used in the Metaverse to build, craft and trade. This is the first in-game economic initiative for Aftermath Islands and will be free to play for all Aftermath Islands account holders. The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara is expected to launch early Q2 2022.

Watch ESE ( LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/19/next-super-stock-liquid-avatar-otc-lqavf-cse-lqid-metaverse-nft-revenues-exploding/

SoFi Technologies, Inc. ( SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto: “Strongest Position Ever to Execute on Ambitious Long-Term Growth Strategy”

“...The results we're reporting demonstrate three things: First, our ability to continue to deliver record financial results, which is a testament to our diversified business mix and our ability to execute on our long-term strategy. Second, our commitment to consistently iterate and innovate to create products that are both best-in-breed on a standalone basis and work even better when used together. And third, our ability to leverage data and learnings to drive more effective marketing and brand building as we strive to make SoFi a trusted household brand name. Collectively, these things are driving strong continued growth in members, products, and cross-buy….”

“...Broad-based revenue growth coupled with the benefits of cross-buying and our ongoing focus on realizing new operating efficiencies resulted in third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $10 million, our fifth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. Achieving record results allows us to invest in the new products and features necessary to position SoFi for long-term sustainable growth, we're sticking to our commitment to reinvest $0.70 of every incremental revenue dollar and drop $0.30 to the bottom line, as we scale our business....The third quarter was our second highest ever for both member and product growth, total members grew 96% year-over-year to 2.9 million. We added 377,000 new members, which is an amazing 35% increase versus the 279,000 new members we added in the Second Quarter….”

SoFi Technologies ( SOFI) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/27/sofi-technologies-sofi-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7