Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, APA Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Expro Group Holdings NV, sells Bank of America Corp, APA Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Amerco Inc, H&R Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owns 488 stocks with a total value of $31.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HOTCHKIS & WILEY
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 26,395,849 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 20,735,378 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
  3. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 21,187,605 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93%
  4. General Electric Co (GE) - 12,470,073 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  5. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,096,688 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.03%
New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 992,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,382,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 225,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.96 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 115,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.7 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 279,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $15.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 496,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 1253.96%. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,664,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 1618.39%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,831,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,508,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Telos Corp by 314.65%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,663,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Brink's Co (BCO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 173.75%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 650,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 584.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 803,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

Sold Out: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11.

Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Sold Out: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37.

Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 76.58%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 1,850,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: APA Corp (APA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in APA Corp by 26.75%. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 18,630,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 38.03%. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 2,100,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Amerco Inc by 95.45%. The sale prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02. The stock is now traded at around $574.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 4,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 84.25%. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 367,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: EnPro Industries Inc (NPO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in EnPro Industries Inc by 36.69%. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $112.36, with an estimated average price of $100.9. The stock is now traded at around $104.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 431,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.



