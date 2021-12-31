Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, APA Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp

New Purchases: MU, XPRO, HII, HVT, HCSG, NCBS, BHLB, EPAC, CDEV, JRVR, TALO, APAM, CADE, CADE, PRLB, PWP, WTM, KMPR, RNST, IOSP, NEU, MGI, MAN, MED, MANT, HTLF, CVBF, COLB, KIRK, LPI, B, FOSL, DBI, BHR, VSTO, CCF, LEVL, MESA, TIG, BSET, BLFY, DIN, LOCO, LL, NECB, VTNR, INDB, SNBR, LAKE, PRA, PBH, PDCO, MCBC, NYMT, HBCP, BORR, MS,

C, CVE, SU, ZBH, CVS, ERIC, DISCK, GE, MDT, TLS, BCO, FLS, CMCSA, NOV, CS, TBI, SLM, STGW, EEFT, FDX, ADNT, BRY, ECVT, FFIV, KOS, RMR, HTH, TRMK, UHS, WHR, VNDA, ARW, BANR, EAT, HLX, CAC, CASS, CMP, CLB, DBD, DRQ, FNB, BUSE, FL, GIII, HNGR, HFWA, MLKN, HBNC, IBCP, JOUT, KBAL, MOG.A, NPK, OCFC, OMC, TUP, KALU, EBS, PCOM, VRA, ALSN, HY, RMAX, NMIH, VEC, ENR, SRG, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, VRRM, NESR, ABM, ALE, AZZ, ACCO, ALX, AEO, ABG, BCBP, BGFV, CCNE, CPF, CMTL, EBIX, ENS, EFSC, EVC, ETD, FCN, AAIC, FULT, TGNA, GBX, HTLD, HLF, HIBB, HOFT, JACK, KBH, KELYA, SR, MHO, MFA, MTRX, MEI, NKSH, NTGR, NR, NUS, ODP, OIS, CNXN, TPC, PETS, PLPC, RDN, RCII, RGP, SAH, SWX, SCS, TARO, TCBI, TG, URBN, VSH, INT, WOR, MWA, COWN, TNL, GLDD, WMPN, FF, PEB, BKU, SAVE, PARR, SPNT, PBPB, COMM, ESNT, NAVI, TSE, ISTR, KE, AFI, ATKR, AMPY, LBRT, SOI, TRTX, CASA, WHD, BWB, CHX, AAN, BMTX, Reduced Positions: BAC, AIG, APA, WFC, ANTM, MSFT, RDS.A, MPC, UHAL, CFG, HRB, GM, MRO, TEL, ORCL, CNHI, FLR, NPO, GS, MGA, PPL, STT, HES, BK, BRK.B, GLW, CMI, GSK, TRV, UL, KBR, PCAR, UNH, EVR, IGT, HPE, GT, HAL, HIG, BPOP, SLB, VOD, MDLZ, BKNG, RRC, PM, CIVI, CIVI, CNC, CR, DIOD, THG, HE, SNY, SO, POR, HCA, REZI, CRC, OAS, MATX, DOX, AVD, BDC, BXC, BMY, BRKL, CATY, CTSH, WIRE, FBP, GHL, FUL, HOG, HMN, TILE, IP, MUR, OTTR, PNM, PGC, PEBO, PLAB, RUSHA, STBA, SAFT, XPER, WNC, WLL, WTFC, PRIM, NFBK, NOG, TMHC, FHB, NTB, FBK, NEX, ALTM, BKR, EQH, ETRN, AIR, Y, AEL, ASB, AXS, BMRC, BBBY, CBZ, CSGS, CBT, CATO, CENT, CVCY, FIX, CTBI, DXPE, DHIL, LLY, ESGR, PLUS, AGM, FHI, FISI, FBIZ, CIVB, PACW, PFC, FFBC, THFF, FMBH, FFIC, FWRD, GCO, GHM, GSBC, GPI, HWC, HFC, HSON, HUN, NSIT, ISBC, KFY, FSTR, LBAI, LAZ, HZO, MBWM, MERC, MTH, MLR, MLI, NWLI, NBN, NTRS, GLT, PDCE, POWL, PFS, REX, SCSC, SJI, STRL, TCBK, TRST, GBLI, UFPI, UVSP, USNA, VNO, WBS, ZUMZ, TOWN, TCFC, FRST, EIG, SMCI, BGS, JAZZ, GRBK, CVI, INBK, MOFG, HI, MYRG, VRTS, LEA, QUAD, THR, RYI, MSBI, HMST, FRG, FSBW, NGVC, TPH, BCC, AMBC, CCS, GWB, AJX, ASIX, JELD, PUMP, SNDR, HCC, WTTR, EEX, BHF, RBB, LBC, VCTR, EAF, AMAL, ONEW,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Expro Group Holdings NV, sells Bank of America Corp, APA Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Amerco Inc, H&R Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owns 488 stocks with a total value of $31.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 26,395,849 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25% Citigroup Inc (C) - 20,735,378 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 21,187,605 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93% General Electric Co (GE) - 12,470,073 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,096,688 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.03%

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 992,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,382,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 225,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.96 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 115,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.7 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 279,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $15.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 496,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 1253.96%. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,664,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 1618.39%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,831,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,508,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Telos Corp by 314.65%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,663,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 173.75%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 650,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 584.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 803,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 76.58%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 1,850,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in APA Corp by 26.75%. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 18,630,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 38.03%. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 2,100,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Amerco Inc by 95.45%. The sale prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02. The stock is now traded at around $574.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 4,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 84.25%. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 367,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in EnPro Industries Inc by 36.69%. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $112.36, with an estimated average price of $100.9. The stock is now traded at around $104.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC still held 431,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.