Altamira Therapeutics Completes Final Patient Enrollment in Phase 2 'TRAVERS' Clinical Trial of AM-125 for the Treatment of Acute Vertigo

75 patients randomized in Part B of study to receive either intranasal betahistine or placebo

Top-line results from the trial expected to be announced in Q2-2022

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced completion of patient enrollment in Part B of the Phase 2 ‘TRAVERS' clinical trial evaluating intranasal betahistine (AM-125) in acute vertigo. The Company expects to release top-line results from TRAVERS towards the end of the second quarter of 2022.

"Following the positive interim results from Part A of the TRAVERS trial, completion of patient enrollment in the larger Part B of this important proof-of-concept study marks the achievement of a major milestone for our company," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman and CEO. "For patients suffering from acute vertigo, regaining balance as quickly as possible is of utmost importance. Unlike other vertigo drugs that only treat short-term symptoms such as nausea by suppressing the vestibular function, AM-125 stimulates vestibular compensation, thereby helping patients to 'get back on their feet' more quickly. There is a strong medical need for a novel drug in this area, with approximately 35% of U.S. adults aged 40 years and older suffering from vestibular dysfunction.1 We look forward to advancing the AM-125 program and to bringing this innovative nasal spray to patients."

In Part B of the TRAVERS trial, 75 patients suffering from acute vertigo following neurosurgery were randomized to receive either 10 mg or 20 mg of intranasal betahistine, or placebo, three times daily for four weeks. The primary efficacy endpoint is improvement in the ‘Tandem Romberg' test - which measures how long patients are able to maintain balance with the two feet aligned one after the other while they have their eyes closed - from baseline to Day 42 (i.e. two weeks after completion of treatment).

An interim analysis based on Part A of the trial (n=33) demonstrated a dose-dependent improvement in balance as well as good safety and tolerability of ascending doses of AM-125 (1 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg). At the highest dose of 20 mg (taken 3 x daily), AM-125-treated patients demonstrated, on average, a 2.6-fold improvement in Tandem Romberg test performance from baseline to six weeks, compared to those who received placebo (balance was maintained for 9.2 seconds vs. 3.5 seconds, respectively [least square mean], p-value < 0.001). This positive outcome was supported by similar improvements in additional efficacy measures, including additional objective as well as clinician- and patient-reported outcomes.

About Betahistine

Betahistine, a small molecule structural analog of histamine, acts as an agonist at the H 1 histamine receptor and as an antagonist at the H 3 histamine receptor. Unlike histamine, it crosses the blood-brain-barrier. Betahistine is known to increase the release of histamine, acetylcholine, dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. It increases cochlear, vestibular and cerebral blood flow and facilitates vestibular compensation and inhibits neuronal firing in the vestibular nuclei. Betahistine for oral administration is approved in about 115 countries (with the U.S. being a notable exception) for the treatment of vertigo and Meniere's disease. Despite its good safety profile, the clinical utility of orally administered Betahistine is limited due to poor bioavailability.

About AM-125

AM-125 is an intranasal formulation of betahistine. Because of its ability to circumvent first-pass-metabolism, AM-125 has been shown to have 5-to-29 times higher bioavailability than orally administered betahistine. Altamira Therapeutics is developing AM-125 for the treatment of acute vertigo. With its incidence and prevalence increasing with age, vestibular dysfunction affects more than one third of the U.S. population 40 years of age and older.

Reference

1 Agrawal Y et al. (2009), Disorders of Balance and Vestibular Function in US Adults - Data From the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 2001-2004, Arch Intern Med. 169(10):938-944.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio™; commercial) or the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®, Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO."

