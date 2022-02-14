Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

2 hours ago
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) announces the following event:

What:Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Earnings Call & Webcast
When:Wednesday, February 16, 2022 @ 8:30 a.m. EST
Website:https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gldcom/mediaframe/47465/indexl.html
How:By webcast - Log on to the web at the address above
By phone - Please call (877) 407-9045
Contact:Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 23, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13725356.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com).

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

