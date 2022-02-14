BnSellit Technology Inc. Announces Launch of their Concierge Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / BnSellit Technology Inc. ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") (CSE:BNSL) BnSellit Technology Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its BNSL-Concierge Platform.

The BNSL Concierge Platform is a valuable feature that provides Short Term, Vacation Rental Property Owners and Managers (‘Hosts') with additional revenue generating options. When a guest scans the unique Host QR Code at a Host location, in addition to items offered for sale or rent by the Host, the BNSL-Concierge Platform displays local attractions, tours, events, day trips, adventures (‘Experiences') specific to the Host location, the information can be filtered by the guests based on the experiences they are looking for. Using the BNSL-Concierge Platform guests can view Experience details including videos, reviews and availability for each Experience and can purchase such tickets through the Platform. The BNSL-Concierge platform links experiences in real-time from several content providers to ensure the guest is presented with a variety of exciting local options.

This program is an important addition to the BnSellit suite of products as it allows Hosts to generate revenue through BnSellit immediately with each booking that the guest makes, whether or not they choose to post items for sale or rent.

About BnSellit Technology Inc.

BnSellit is a technology company that connects guests staying in Short-Term properties with items offered for sale or rent by Hosts. With the BnSellit app, Hosts can quickly and easily post and manage items located on site for sale or rent. Items which can significantly increase revenue per stay. These items can include local souvenirs, decor, essential items, snacks, toiletries, art, antiques and activity kits. Using the BnSellit app, Hosts can also rent bicycles, golf clubs or sell access to hi-speed internet for even more revenue. When guests arrive at a BnSellit Host location, they are presented with simple instructions on how to view, purchase or rent available items. Once the payment transaction is complete, the guest can use the item during their stay or take it with them when they leave.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

The information in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Corporations future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. The forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

BnSellit Technology Inc.

Contact: S. Bolton

Email: [email protected]

Cell: 403-700-6466

SOURCE: BnSellit Technology Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688494/BnSellit-Technology-Inc-Announces-Launch-of-their-Concierge-Platform



