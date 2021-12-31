Lumbee Guaranty Bank Reports 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings

Company reports strong quarterly earnings, record annual earnings and improving asset quality

$925 thousand in net income for the quarter-ended December 31, 2021.

13.4% asset growth, driven by a 16.4% increase in deposits.

Improving asset quality led to a credit for loan losses.

PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Lumbee Guaranty Bank ("Lumbee" or "Bank"), reported net income of $925,000, or earnings per share of $0.28, compared to net income of $853,000, or earnings per share of $0.25, for the same period in 2020. For the twelve-month period ended as of the same date, Lumbee reported net income of $4.023 million in 2021, or earnings per share of $1.20, compared to net income of $2.468 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, or earnings per share of $0.73. The primary causes of the increase in net income compared to prior periods were an increase in interest income, a decrease in interest expense, and a credit for loan losses compared to a provision during the same period in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, Lumbee reported assets of $473.3 million, an increase of 13.44% from assets of $417.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Due to receipt of forgiveness from the Small Business Administration of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, loans were down 15.10% to $180.7 million, compared to loans of $212.9 million reported December 31, 2020. Deposits grew to $421.6 million at year-end, an increase of 16.43% over December 31, 2020 deposits of $362.1 million. Capital levels remained healthy, as shareholders' equity totaled $43.3 million, or 9.14% of assets at December 31, 2021, versus $43.0 million, or 10.29% of assets at the year-ago date.

Net interest income totaled $3.62 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 13.25% from $3.20 million in the year-ago quarter. The growth was due to higher average earning assets, specifically in the Bank's investment portfolio, along with reallocating lower-yielding PPP loans to higher-yielding investments and loans. Additionally, the drop in interest expense from $295 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020 to $156 thousand in 2021 contributed to the improvement in net interest income.

As asset quality continues to improve, the Bank was able to recognize a credit of $125 thousand in the quarter ending December 31, 2021, compared to no provision in 2020's fourth quarter. Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") at December 31, 2021, (including nonaccruing loans, loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing, and OREO) were $2.1 million, or 0.44% of total assets, which was down 19.23% from $2.6 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, and down 52.27% from $4.4 million, or 1.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $2.04 million, or 1.13% of gross loans, at December 31, 2021, versus $2.4 million, or 1.05% of gross loans, at the year-ago date.

Noninterest income increased by 22.11% from $475 thousand in the quarter ending December 31, 2020 to $580 thousand at quarter-end due to increased service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest expense was $3.12 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 16.28% from $2.68 million in the year-ago quarter. The increased expenses were due to a combination of increased personnel costs, accelerating payment of certain prepaid items, and higher data processing fees.

"As we celebrated the Bank's 50th anniversary in 2021, I can think of no better way to commemorate this occasion than by posting record earnings" said Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer of Lumbee. "Being able to recognize fees from the Paycheck Protection Program loans we originated in 2020 and 2021 contributed to our strong earnings. However, excluding PPP fees and other nonrecurring items, our pretax income was still up 12%. With our management of expenses, our improving asset quality, and our continued strong deposit growth, I am pleased with our financial results for 2021." Chavis continued, "Our earnings and growth are the results of a capable and committed workforce who love to serve our customers. We look forward to continuing to deliver stable returns for our shareholders in 2022."

Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a community bank headquartered in Pembroke, NC and serves Robeson, Cumberland, and Hoke Counties. Established in 1971, the Bank offers a full array of financial services through its network of fourteen strategically located branch offices over the three-county area. The Bank's common stock is traded on the OTC-QX under the stock symbol LUMB.

The information as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as presented is unaudited. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, for various reasons, including our ability to manage growth, our limited operating history, substantial changes in financial markets, regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions, and changes in real estate values and the real estate market.

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK

Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31,



2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Assets



Cash and due from banks $ 5,561 $ 5,482 Interest-earning deposits with banks 36,324 39,314 Total cash and cash equivalents 41,885 44,796 Net Investments 227,691 136,778 Loans receivable 180,743 212,897 Allowance for loan losses 2,042 2,361 Net loans receivable 178,701 210,536 Bank premises & equipment, net 8,435 8,922 Other assets 16,554 16,162 Total assets $ 473,266 $ 417,194 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits, Money market & NOW $ 297,832 $ 245,599 Savings 40,078 34,165 Time deposits 83,665 82,324 Total deposits 421,575 362,088 Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurchase 2,338 1,631 Other borrowed money 81 5,114 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 6,024 5,413 Total liabilities 430,018 374,246 Total shareholders' equity 43,248 42,948 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 473,266 $ 417,194 Book value per share $ 12.87 $ 12.69

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK

Statement of Operations (unaudited) Twelve Months

Ended, December 31,



2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income 14,561 13,623 Interest Expense 722 1,472 Net Interest Income 13,839 12,151 Provision for loan losses -325 300 Net Interest Income after provision 14,164 11,851 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,232 1,192 Other 980 766 Total noninterest Income 2,212 1,958 Realized gains/(loss) on AFS securities -197 0 Personnel costs 6,525 6,184 Occupancy and equipment 1,564 1,532 Data processing fees 1,258 1,206 Other 2,225 2,112 Total noninterest expense 11,572 11,034 Net Income before income taxes 4,607 2,775 Income taxes 584 307 Net Income 4,023 2,468 Net income per common share $ 1.20 $ 0.73

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK

Statement of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended,

December 31,



2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income 3,779 3,494 Interest Expense 156 295 Net Interest Income 3,623 3,199 Provision for loan losses -125 0 Net Interest Income after provision 3,748 3,199 Service charges on deposit accounts 356 303 Other 224 172 Total noninterest Income 580 475 Realized gains/(loss) on AFS securities -183 0 Personnel costs 1,692 1,428 Occupancy and equipment 425 390 Data processing fees 311 298 Other 693 568 Total noninterest expense 3,121 2,684 Net Income before income taxes 1,024 990 Income taxes 99 137 Net Income 925 853 Net income per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.25

